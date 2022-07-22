DecisionPoint Systems will ring the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange





DELRAY BEACH, Florida., July 22, 2022 /CNW/ — DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (US NYSE: DPSI),a mobility-focused enterprise solutions and services company, today announced that Steve SmithChief Executive Officer, will ring the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange on July 22, 2022. “Our move to the NYSE American in May built on our success in transforming DecisionPoint into a mobility-focused managed services and solutions company,” said Steve Smith, chief executive officer. “As we continue to execute our growth strategy, we expect that increasing liquidity and global exposure within the investment community through listing on the NYSE will help complement this strategy. to become a much larger player in our target markets. I would like to thank our customers and shareholders for their continued support and our employees for their dedication and commitment.” The closing bell will ring at 4:00 p.m. ETand interested parties can tune in to stream media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the NYSE website at: https://www.nyse.com/bell. Videos and photos during and after the ceremony will be shared on NYSE social media: Youtube, Facebook, instagramand on Twitter @NYSE. About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. provides mobility-focused managed services and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, empowering them to make better, faster decisions in the moments that count for decision points. Our mission is to help companies consistently deliver those moments by accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and reducing risk and cost. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com. Contact with Investor Relations:

Brian SealCRI, MBA

Chief Executive Officer, R.I. Hayden

(346) 396-8696

[email protected] SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

