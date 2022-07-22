The DC circuit holds the interest rate of the withdrawal responsibility must reflect the investment policy of the plans

On Friday, July 8, 2022, the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit issued its decision in United Mine Workers of America 1974 Pension Plan v. Energy West Mining Company, joining the Sixth Circuit in ruling that the assumptions used by a multi-employer defined benefit pension plan to calculate the amount of the withdrawal obligation owed by an exiting employer must reflect the plan’s actual and projected experience. This calls into question the viability of a popular practice among some funds of using an interest rate assumption for purposes of determining withdrawal liabilities that is much lower than the interest rate assumption used to determine a plan’s minimum funding requirements.

Withdrawal liability under ERISA

The Employees Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), as amended by the Multi-Employer Pension (MPPA) Amendment Act of 1980, establishes minimum funding and other standards for pension plans. employer benefits, including multi-employer defined benefit pension plans. Under ERISA and the MPPA, an employer leaving a multi-employer plan must pay to the fund a withdrawal liability of an amount covering the exiting employer’s share of the plan’s existing unfunded liabilities.

This withdrawal liability is determined by the plan’s actuaries, using actuarial assumptions which must be reasonable (taking into account the plan’s experience and reasonable expectations), taken as a whole, and must provide the actuaries best estimate of expected experience under the plan. 29 U.S.C. 1393(a)(1).

Interest Rate Assumption

An actuaries’ interest rate assumption, the expected long-term growth rate of its assets, is critically important in determining the retirement liability. Withdrawal liability calculations attempt to allocate an exiting employer’s share of the funds’ unfunded liabilities. Thus, if plan assets are expected to grow at a higher rate, the projected unfunded plan liabilities will be lower, resulting in a lower valuation of the retirement liability. But, if plan assets are expected to have a lower growth rate, the projected unfunded liabilities will be higher, resulting in a higher valuation.

The plan’s actuaries also rely on interest rate assumptions to determine the amount of annual contributions required for the plan to meet the minimum funding standards set by ERISA. As with the determination of the withdrawal liability, the minimum funding calculation relies on a projection of the plan’s long-term growth to determine the amount of the unfunded liability. The interest rate assumption generally takes into account the plan’s historical investment performance and current investment policy.

Historically, many plans have used different interest rate assumptions for the calculation of minimum funding and withdrawal liabilities.

Energy West Decision

In Energy West, the United Mine Workers of America 1974 Pension Plan assessed withdrawal liability against the company for a 2015 withdrawal from the fund. To determine the amount of the withdrawal obligation due, instead of using an interest rate assumption based on the plan’s historical investment return of approximately 7.5%, the plan used a discount rate risk-free rate of 2.71% (i.e. a rate based on a risk-free investment assumption). Energy West disputed the use of funds from this interest rate assumption, resulting in a withdrawal liability that was $75 million higher than it would be if the higher interest rate had been used. In defense of this rate, the fund argued that the use of a risk-free rate, essentially a settlement rate, is appropriate for withdrawal liability since a retired employer no longer bears the risk relates to its unfunded liabilities under the plan.

The DC Circuit rejected this argument, relying on statutory language requiring that the actuarial assumptions used to determine retirement liabilities provide actuaries with the best estimate of expected experience under the plan. 29 U.S.C. 1393(a)(1). Risk-free rates are not appropriate, the court explained, if the plan is currently and plans to continue to invest in riskier assets, because such a rate does not take into account the characteristics of the particular plan. Instead, the interest rate assumptions used for withdrawal liability calculations should reflect the plan’s investment policy.

In reaching this conclusion, the DC Circuit relied on the Sixth Circuits 2021 decision in Sofco Erectors, Inc. v. Trustees of the Ohio Operating Engineers Pension Fund, rejecting the use of funds from the Segal Blenda blended rate based on both the plans’ minimum funding interest rate and the PBGC risk-free rate in a calculation of the withdrawal liability. Sofco felt that this was inappropriate under ERISA because he was not selected due to the actuaries’ best estimate of expected experience under the plan. Instead, according to the fund, the Segal Blend was chosen as the settlement rate, allowing the fund to transfer some of the risk to the retiring employer, in accordance with accepted actuarial practice. The Sixth Circuit rejected these justifications as not being sanctioned by ERISA, which requires the actuary to select the rate which, given the characteristics of the plans, provides the best estimate of the expected experience under the plan. .

Observations and Recommendations

These recent decisions call into question the common practice of multi-employer funds of using an interest rate assumption for the purpose of determining an employer’s withdrawal liability that is lower than the assumption used by the plan to determine the minimum capitalization. Whereas Energy West does not require a plan to use its exact minimum funded rate for withdrawal obligation calculations, it requires that the plan’s withdrawal obligation interest rate be similar to the minimum funded rate and reflect the actual characteristics of the plan, including its current and projected investment policy. These decisions will place increased pressure on funds to justify the use of a withdrawal liability rate that differs from the plans’ minimum funding rate.