The Real Brokerage Inc. announces listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO AND NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (Real or the Company) (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSXV: REAX), a technology-driven international real estate brokerage firm, today announced that it has received final approval to list its common stock (Ordinary actions) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX). “The Real Brokerage has seen incredible accomplishments in the short time since its initial listing on the TSX Venture Exchange,” said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This listing is an important next step that will help increase our global visibility and provide a greater platform to expand our investor base. We are grateful to the TSX Venture Exchange for supporting us during this phase of our growth. and we are excited to embark on this next Chapter.” The common shares will begin trading on the TSX effective at market open on July 26, 2022 under the current symbol of RAX. In connection with the listing on the TSX, the Common Shares will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action with respect to listing on the TSX, as there will be no change in the ticker symbol or CUSIP of the common shares . About Real The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSXV: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by combining best-in-class technology with trusted advice from agent-led experience. Real provides a cloud-based platform to improve efficiency and enable agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, DC and two Canadian provinces with over 5,000 agents. Additional information is available on its website at onereal.com. Forward-looking information This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as seek, anticipate, believe, plan, estimate, expect, likely and intend and statements that an event or result can, will, should, could or could happen or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX, the delisting of the Common Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and plans to business and strategy of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, Reals business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business plans and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable under the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real undertakes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and NASDAQ has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

