Chinese companies get secondary listing on Zurich Stock Exchange







Several Chinese companies have received listing approval. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Approved Chinese companies will have a secondary listing on the Swiss stock exchange from Monday after financial regulator FINMA gave the go-ahead. This content was published on July 22, 2022 – 17:08

Keystone-SDA/jc The mechanism called “China-Swiss Stock Connect” allows Chinese companies that have received permission to issue global certificates of deposit (GDR), which will be traded on the Swiss stock exchange. The corresponding shares will be deposited with a Chinese bank, the SIX Swiss Exchange announced in a press release on Friday. Several Chinese companies have received approval from SIX, reports the business news agency AWP. These include lithium battery company Gotion High-Tech, building materials group Keda Industrial, Gem and Ningbo Shanshan, which are also active in batteries. The mechanism also provides for the possibility for companies listed in Switzerland to issue GDRs in China on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. GDR listings offer Chinese companies a sought-after opportunity to raise funds overseas as US listings have been frozen amid heightened geopolitical tensions, according to Bloomberg, while volatility in Hong Kong this year gives issuers a second thought about the market. Complies with JTI standards Find out more: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

