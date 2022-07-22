Stock Market Today – 7/22: Stocks End Lower As Recession Fears, Markets Shake Markets





Updated 4:20 PM EST U.S. stocks ended lower and bond yields fell on Friday as investors read a disappointing quarterly earnings report from messaging app maker Snap Inc., its ripple effect on social media stocks and continued uncertainty related to global economic growth. Instantaneous (INSTANTANEOUS) – Get the Class A report from Snap Inc.which makes the popular messaging app Snapchat, released its lowest-ever revenue growth rate on Thursday evening and warned that companies were cutting ad spending sharply amid the global slowdown. Snap added that current quarter revenue is essentially flat, citing the broader macroeconomic slowdown and the impact of Apple Inc. (AAPL) – Get the Apple Inc. report. privacy changes, which prevent user tracking, on its advertising activity. The warning slashed the value of hundreds of millions of dollars from social media stocks, including big tech giants Google (GOOGL) – Get the Alphabet Inc. report. and meta-platforms (META) – Get the report from Meta Platforms Inc.while reminding investors of the challenges most businesses continue to face in the second half of the year, as supply chains remain tangled, input costs continue to rise and demand begins to decline. European data shows that overall economic activity likely contracted in July as inflation hit a record high of 8.6% and sentiment was shaken by the ongoing war in Ukraine and the political unrest in Italy. S&P Global’s Composite PMI flash survey fell to 49.4 during the month – below the 50 point mark that typically separates growth from contraction – creating the possibility of a recession in the largest economic bloc world as the European Central Bank signals further interest rate hikes ahead after the first increase in its benchmark refinancing rate in more than a decade yesterday. “The eurozone economy appears set to contract in the third quarter as business activity fell in July and forward-looking indicators point to worsening in the months ahead,” the economist said. head of S&P Global, Chris Williamson. Scroll to continue Recession fears are also evident in the US, where the Treasury yield curve remains deeply inverted, as bond prices continue to rise in defensive trading and 2-year notes fall sharply, to 2.989% , while 10-year notes were pegged at 2.796. % in transactions in New York. Bank of America’s closely watched Flow Show report actually indicates that cash is flowing into bond markets at nearly twice the rate of equities, with fixed income portfolios adding $8.2 billion this week. CME Group’s FedWatch, meanwhile, continues to suggest a firm 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed next week, with around a 22.5% chance of a 100 basis point hike. after the ECB’s larger-than-expected rate decision on Thursday. Shares held firm in the morning, however, with Europe’s Stoxx 600 up 0.31% at the close of trading in Frankfurt, after a mildly positive session in Asia and a seven-day rally for the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo which rose the benchmark index. at a six-week high On Wall Street, however, the S&P 500 ended up 1.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 199, but was buoyed by a big gain from American Express. (AXP) – Get the American Express company report. Amex rose 2.4% after posting better-than-expected second-quarter profits, while raising its forecast for full-year revenue growth as a rebound in business and leisure travel spurred triggered record spending for cardholders. The Nasdaq fell 225 points as tech stocks were hit by Snap shares, the biggest pre-market mover, as they fell 40% at the end of trading. Shares of Google parent Alphabet ended down 5.6% at $107.90, while Meta Platforms fell 7.6% at $169.27, extending the stock’s decline since the start of the year at around 50%. Twitter (TWTR) – Get the report from Twitter Inc. shares ended up 0.8% after slipping earlier in the session. Twitter posted a surprise second-quarter loss, tied in part to uncertainty surrounding Elon Musk’s disputed $44 billion takeover. Verizon Communications (VZ) – Get the report from Verizon Communications Inc. shares also fell, falling 6.7% after posting weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings, while trimming its full-year profit forecast as price hikes appear to have slowed subscriber growth wireless.

