Singapore Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange Announce Collaboration Including Dual Listing of Companies





The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) announced on Thursday the signing of a new agreement to collaborate on the dual listing of companies on both stock exchanges and work together in a number of other key areas focused on capital markets. The duo said in a statement that this collaboration represents an important initiative for both markets. The agreement underscores SGX’s and NYSE’s shared interest in fostering greater collaboration between the two exchanges. In a virtual ceremony on Thursday, NYSE President Lynn Martin and SGX Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye signed a memorandum of understanding outlining the terms of the agreement. The collaboration between the two stock exchanges focuses on the following areas: dual listing of companies on SGX Group and NYSE; identify and develop new environmental, social and governance (ESG) products and services; support the development of index products at SGX Group and ICE Data Indices, a subsidiary of NYSE; explore new exchange-traded fund (ETF) products. “This collaboration between NYSE and SGX creates an important new connection between two of the world’s most exciting regions and two of its most innovative exchanges. Our agreement will allow issuers to access greater opportunities and stimulate the development of new products in high-demand areas such as ESG. We look forward to working with SGX Group to advance our global capital markets,” said NYSE President Lynn Martin. According to the release, dual listing between the NYSE and SGX benefits issuers by allowing them to tap into pools of capital in key markets outside of their home regions. The agreement also allows both exchanges to develop new products and services to support their listed companies and their investor communities, and to coordinate compliance efforts for dual-listed companies. This agreement underscores the shared interest of SGX Group and NYSE in fostering greater collaboration between the two exchanges. It aims to create a more connected ecosystem to facilitate access to capital and the development of new investment solutions to meet the growing complex needs of market participants and investors,” said Loh Boon Chye, CEO of SGX. NYSE is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, one of the world’s leading providers of market data, technology and infrastructure. NYSE stock exchanges – the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National – trade more volume in US stocks than any other exchange group. The NYSE, an ICE stock exchange, is the world’s premier venue for raising capital. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are the major equity options exchanges. SGX is Asia’s leading and trusted securities and derivatives market infrastructure, operating the equity, fixed income, currency and commodity markets in accordance with the highest regulatory standards. It also operates a multi-asset sustainability platform, SGX FIRST or Future in Reshaping Sustainability Together. It is committed to facilitating economic growth in a sustainable manner by building on its roles as a key ecosystem player, business, regulator and listed company. SGX provides listing, trading, clearing, settlement, custody and data services, with approximately 40% of listed companies and over 80% of listed bonds originating outside of Singapore. It is the world’s most liquid international market for the benchmark equity indices of China, India, Japan and ASEAN. Singapore Stock Exchange Introduces SPAC Listing Framework

