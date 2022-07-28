3 Fintech stocks that could beat the market in the next 5 years

2022 has reminded us that the stocks that beat the market don’t have to be the fastest growing, riskiest bets. Of course, I’m a fan of sprinkling moonshots in my portfolio. However, companies that produce consistent and profitable growth are the best long-term investments.

With rising interest rates and the tightening of monetary policy by the Fed, the financials and technology sector was particularly hard hit. But not all fintech stocks are created equal. FactSet Research Systems (SDS 0.88%), Nasdaq (NEXT 0.57%)and PayPal Credits (PYPL 12.18%) are three potential market players in the next five years. Here’s why.

1. FactSet Research: The Stable Software Provider Hiding Under Fintech Garments

FactSet isn’t a name often followed among fintech stocks, but I think it should be. The company is in its fifth decade of existence, providing financial services clients with essential industry and market insights since 1978. The company boasted its 41st consecutive year of revenue growth in 2021.

That stat alone is impressive, but this research software provider’s long-term profitability growth is *really* impressive. Since its IPO in 1996, free cash flow per share (the measure we’ll use here for all three stocks) has increased by more than 5,000%. It’s the real secret ingredient that has made FactSet a consistent market outperformer for years, including the last one, five and ten year periods.

FactSet always provides this metric. Although organic annual subscription value growth (which excludes the effect of acquisitions on the value of customer software subscriptions) grew “only” 10% year-over-year over the last quarter, total sales increased by 22%. That’s thanks to two financial software peer acquisitions last year (Cobalt Software and CUSIP Global). But thanks to FactSet’s ability to unlock the value of complementary services, adjusted operating income grew nearly 42% year over year.

With data only growing in importance for organizations of all types, FactSet’s tools designed to accelerate understanding of industries and their financial makeup are expected to continue to grow steadily for many years to come. The company also uses excess cash to buy back shares and pay a modest dividend. The shares are currently trading for 30 times the free cash flow of the last 12 months. That’s not an unreasonable price if you believe that FactSet’s two new acquisitions will continue to rapidly increase bottom line for at least the next two quarters – and that the business as a whole will continue to grow at a steady rate in a foreseeable future.

2. Nasdaq: It’s a stock exchange, it’s a stock index, it’s a business!

The Nasdaq stock exchange (where many technology and fintech companies list their shares for public trading) and the Nasdaq Compound The index (one of the few common collections of stocks that we use as a benchmark every day) is a familiar feature of the investment world. The company responsible for both – Nasdaq Inc. – is itself a stock worth knowing about.

Like FactSet, the Nasdaq has been around for a very long time, founded in 1971 and debuting as a publicly traded company in 2002. Today, the Nasdaq owns several stock and asset exchanges in the United States and in Europe. Since asset prices tend to rise over time, the Nasdaq has been growing steadily for years (as it collects transaction and listing fees from market participants based on general asset values). assets).

It’s a classic toll-based business model, and the consolidation of various exchanges over the years has certainly helped. The Nasdaq’s free cash flow per share has grown nearly 4,000% since 2002, which has also allowed it to easily outperform the broader market.

Stock exchange services will remain a vital part of the global economy as companies turn to investors for capital and investors buy companies to increase their wealth. But in recent years, the Nasdaq has begun to shift from a traditional transaction-based model to more subscription-based software services. Offerings include markets and finance data, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) advisory solutions for organizations looking to update their operations to address business concerns.

Revenue was only up 6% year-over-year in the last quarter, but adjusted profit was up 9%. Another frequent repurchaser of stocks, the Nasdaq could continue to beat the market in the coming years thanks to its very profitable operation and its transition to software solutions.

3. PayPal: the online payment provider built to last

I prefaced PayPal with a discussion of FactSet and Nasdaq because of what I hope PayPal will one day become in the fintech space: a steady producer that uses its profitability wisely to enhance shareholder value. While FactSet and the Nasdaq have both been market-beating investments (including over the past year during the 2022 bear market), PayPal has been anything but. The online payments juggernaut has fallen 73% in value over the past 12 months.

PayPal management didn’t do a great job of diffusing the big chill in e-commerce spending early on in the pandemic. Hopes were high heading into 2022, with management predicting at least a 19% year-over-year increase in total payment volume growth. But rapidly changing consumer spending driven by inflation and rising interest rates quickly changed that outlook. In the first quarter of 2022, the forecast has been revised downwards for the total volume of payments to increase by only 13% to 15%.

Despite lower growth expectations, PayPal (and its app-based currency tool Venmo) is still in good shape. Tens of millions of consumers and businesses rely on its collection of digital payment tools every day. And the company generated $4.95 billion in free cash flow over the past year, a healthy margin of 19%. Since the separation of the old e-commerce site eBay in 2015, free cash flow per share increased by almost 2,800%.

PayPal’s days of rapid growth may be over, but there could still be many more years of smaller, more profitable expansion as app-based money management and payments aren’t going anywhere. The balance sheet is also top notch. Cash and short-term investments totaled $7.97 billion, long-term investments totaled $7.15 billion and debt totaled $8.22 billion at the end of the month. march. Eventually, I expect PayPal to start returning excess cash to shareholders with stock buybacks — maybe even a dividend one day — a model of success that has made FactSet and Nasdaq stock. winners for decades. Trading for just 19 times the free cash flow of the past 12 months, PayPal looks like an opportunity to beat the market over the next five years.