Sensex gains 548 points, Nifty finishes above 16,600 mark





Market today (July 27, 2022):Frontline stock indexes on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended up nearly 1% on Wednesday ahead of the FOMC meeting results.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 547.83 points (0.99%) to end at 55,816.32, while the Nifty 50 gained 157.95 points (0.96%) to settle at 16,641.8 . On the Sensex pack, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Induslnd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Infosys and Power Grid Corporation of India were the main winners. On the contrary, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries were the only losers. Among the sector indices on NSE, Nifty Pharma gained 2.33%, Nifty Healthcare Index jumped 2.26%, Nifty Media rose 2.12% and Nifty PSU Bank rose 2.01%. In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap Index ended at 23,590.14, up 209.46 points (0.90%), while the S&P BSE SmallCap came in at 26,517.80. , up 99.89 points (0.38%). On NSE, the volatility index or India VIX fell 0.22% to 18.13. Ahead of a critical FOMC meeting, markets were buoyant in hopes that the monetary tightening process was coming to an end. Cooling commodity prices have helped automotive and consumer packaged goods names, while first quarter results have been quite encouraging so far. Nifty has regained its 200-ema which is a technically positive development as Banks show greater relative strength. Barring major monetary policy shocks from the Fed, we can expect market breadth to expand and mid-caps to start participating more heavily in the market rally, S said. Hariharan, Head-Sales Trading at Emkay Global Financial Services. Global market: – Reuters entry Better-than-expected earnings from a mix of U.S. and European companies helped global stock markets stabilize on Wednesday, easing the gloom caused by rising interest rates and the threat of an energy crisis from power cuts. Russian gas supply. Futures for the U.S. S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 1% to 1.5%, while a pan-European stock index rose 0.4%. Wall Street sentiment was boosted by 4-5% gains in shares of Microsoft and Google’s parent Alphabet, which forecast strong revenue growth and strong search engine ad sales, respectively. research. In Europe, Deutsche Bank reported a better-than-expected profit rise, as did Italy’s Unicredit, lifting the index of European banking stocks to a one-week high. A range of sectors also posted strong profits, from automaker Mercedes Benz and luxury company LVMH to energy company Equinor and food producer Danone. Earlier, heavyweight chipmakers helped Japan’s Nikkei close higher, but a warning from the world’s second-largest chipmaker SK Hynix about slowing demand sent other Asian stocks down 0.5% . Australian miner Rio Tinto also posted a 29% drop in first-half profits and dividends more than halved, citing weak Chinese demand, rising costs and labor shortages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/market/share-market-today-july-27-stocks-bse-sensex-nse-nifty-rupee-global-cues-us-fed-meet-q1-profit-results-8053846/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos