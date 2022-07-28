Business
Meta Q2 Earnings: Facebook Parent Posts Its First Revenue Drop as a Public Company
The company’s profit fell much more sharply. Net profit in the quarter fell 36% year-on-year to nearly $6.7 billion, a huge reversal from a year earlier, when its profit doubled. Meta reported a 14% year-over-year drop in the average price per ad, a worrying sign as demand for online ads weakens due to the recent economic downturn.
The number of monthly active users on the Facebook app also fell slightly from the first quarter of 2022, from 2.936 billion to 2.934 billion. In a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the decline was expected and attributed it “to internet blockages related to the war in Ukraine.”
“The number of people using Facebook daily continues to grow,” he said.
Meta’s results follow weeks of worrying reports that the company is reverting to a stricter performance review process and seeking to boost worker productivity as it seeks to weather a period of slow growth. and fierce competition from new rivals such as TikTok. These challenges coincide with greater macroeconomic pressures, including rising inflation and fears of recession.
“A lot of teams are going to shrink so we can shift the energy to other areas within the company,” Zuckerberg said on the conference call.
Still, the company’s sales decline is expected to continue into the next quarter. Meta said it expects current quarter revenue to be between $26 billion and $28.5 billion. Even at the high end, this would mark a 1.76% drop from the previous year.
Meta shares fell as much as 5% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the earnings report before rebounding somewhat.
The stakes are high for the company with this particular division. Meta has bet its future on a still largely hypothetical version of the internet called the “metaverse” that relies on virtual and augmented reality technologies. And that change is expensive: Meta said it lost $2.8 billion in the quarter from its Reality Labs unit.
Meta CFO Dave Wehner said on Wednesday’s call that mergers and acquisitions are “definitely a component” of his strategy to build the metaverse and “we will continue to consider acquisitions in the future” despite the FTC challenge.
“The social media company will face several challenges in the coming months, primarily a slowdown in revenue growth due to reduced advertising spend, as well as a lack of innovation and the introduction of new user-friendly features. “said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com. in a note to investors following the earnings report. On top of that, Cohen said, investors “must also be concerned about the negative impact of potential regulatory actions by the U.S. government.”
“As we grow our discovery engine…I want to make it clear that we are still a social enterprise,” Zuckerberg said. He added that currently around 15% of content on users’ Facebook feeds (and slightly more on Instagram) is AI-recommended from accounts they don’t follow. He expects that number to more than double by the end of next year.
“We’ve made some big transitions, like moving from desktop to mobile or from Stream to Stories,” she said. “The investments we are making in Reels, in our discovery engine, in commercial messaging, in controlling our advertising system and especially in building the metaverse represent huge opportunities for our business.”
Meta on Wednesday announced another change to its C-Suite. Wehner will become Meta’s first Chief Strategy Officer on Nov. 1, responsible for “corporate strategy and development.” Meta’s current Vice President of Finance, Susan Li, will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer.
