Fed Chairman Jerome Powell doesn’t think we’re in a recession and neither do I

We’ve been hearing a lot about a recession lately, and I’m willing to bet we’ll be hearing much, much more from Thursday morning. That’s when the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the federal agency that measures gross domestic product, will release its second-quarter GDP estimate. And it seems certain that after adjusting for inflation, GDP will show negative growth.

This would be the second consecutive quarter where real GDP inflation-adjusted GDP is negative. And for many people, including many of my colleagues in the media, two consecutive quarters of negative real GDP growth means a recession.

However, whatever GDP number we see on Thursday, I don’t think we’re in a recession now, and we could end up being lucky not to have one at all.

The official arbiter of when recessions begin and end is the Business Cycle Dating Committee, part of the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The 8 economists who decide if we are in a recession.

And if you consult the members of the dating committee, you will see that six months of declining real GDP does not make a recession.

To me, the two-quarters test is irrelevant, says Bob Hall, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and professor of economics at Stanford University, who has chaired the committee since its inception in 1978.

How do Hall and the rest of the committee define a recession? During a recession, Hall told me, economic activity is significantly depressed and ripples through the economy for more than a few months.

In an FAQ on its website, the NBER specifically rejects the definition of a recession as two consecutive quarters.

There are several reasons, according to the NBER. First, we do not identify economic activity solely with real GDP, but consider a series of indicators. Second, we look at the magnitude of the decline in economic activity. The NBER definition includes the phrase, a significant decline in economic activity. Thus, real GDP could decline by relatively small amounts in two consecutive quarters without justifying the determination that a peak has occurred.

Does it seem to you that the US economy is on the verge of having significantly depressed economic activity that has spread throughout the economy for more than a few months? It doesn’t look like me.

For starters, the unemployment rate remains at 3.6%, the lowest rate for at least 20 years. And while wages aren’t rising as fast as our highest rate of inflation in 40 years, they are rising about 6% a year, the highest rate since at least 1998.

I’m reasonably sure they will continue to rise even after the inflation rate drops, because despite recent layoff announcements, there are far more jobs available than there are people looking a job.

In a crucial economic and social area, gasoline price inflation has begun to decline. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Tuesday was $4.327, according to AAA.

Yes, that’s 37% higher than a year ago, but it’s down 14% from the peak of $5,016 on June 14th. So most of the fall since mid-June will not be recognized in Thursday’s inflation adjustment to GDP in the second quarter, which ended June 30.

Industrial production is still doing well, with the industrial production index at its highest level since at least 1920, according to FRED Economic data from the St. Louis Fed.

Finally, personal spending (in May, the most recent date available) was at its highest level on record, according to the St. Louis Feds FRED, which used data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Put it all together, and you see why I don’t think we were in a recession.

The Federal Reserve says the same, albeit indirectly. The Fed, which is trying to slow the economy by raising interest rates, says it doesn’t want to trigger a recession.

This means the Fed thinks we weren’t in a recession now.

I think one of the reasons for our obsession with recession is that inflation and economic uncertainty make people much more open to bad news than they normally would be.

Additionally, we have millions of people struggling to cover their bloated gas and food bills who are understandably scared and upset about the future prospects for themselves, their families, and our country as a whole. You can see why many of them might think a recession is inevitable, if they haven’t already.

And finally, please forgive my skepticism in speaking and writing about a recession, real or imagined, increases readership and audience for media companies and is simply more interesting than economic news normally is.

Pickups tend to be nice and smooth, and boring from a media perspective, Hall told me. Recessions are exciting.

Moreover, there are political advantages to promoting the idea of ​​recession. Talk of a recession allows both right-wing mega-Republicans and ultra-left Democrats to complain that President Biden is supposed to be steering the economy off a cliff.

Recession talk gives conservatives a peg to pitch their tax cut solution and allow the Liberals to promote their solution to spend more and raise taxes on the rich.

Look, I’m not saying things are going well or the economy isn’t going to get worse. Or that Bob Halls’ committee won’t decide next year that the US economy peaked this summer or this fall.