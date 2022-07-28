Stock Market Rises After Fed Hikes Rates 0.75%; Microsoft and Google increase their profits





The stock market rallied on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced an expected rate hike of 0.75%. Stocks also jumped Alphabetit is (GOOGL) and Microsoftit is (MSFT) results and outlook announcements.





X







The Nasdaq composite led the major indexes, up 2.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. Volume fell on the Nasdaq and NYSE from the same time on Tuesday. The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index gained 1%. The Fed ended its two-day meeting by announcing a widely expected rate hike of 0.75%. The vote was unanimous. The decision will be followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates aggressively through the end of the year to control the rise in inflation, which reached 9.1% per year in June. Overview of the US stock market today Index Symbol Price loss of profit % To change Dow Jones (0 MONEY) 31846.01 +84.47 +0.27 S&P500 (0S&P5) 3971.15 +50.10 +1.28 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 11845.51 +282.93 +2.45 Russell 2000 (IWM) 181.03 +1.70 +0.95 INN 50 (FFTY) 27.31 +0.25 +0.92 Last Updated: 2:10 PM ET on 07/27/2022 The 10-year US Treasury yield continued to slide on Wednesday, falling 3 basis points to 2.77% as the price of crude oil rose to $97.38 a barrel. Rise in durable goods, fueling stock market gains In other economic news, June durable goods orders rose 1.9%, beating consensus forecasts of a 0.5% decline. Excluding transport, orders rose 0.3% against 0.2% views. The change in basic capital goods was 0.5% vs. 0.2% expected. “Durable goods orders continue to post strong gains, with year-over-year change remaining stable in the single digit range,” said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network. “Particularly noteworthy in this morning’s statement is the fact that the number of unfilled orders continues to fall. If the current trend continues, inflation should start to moderate in the coming months as the imbalance of supply and demand switches to the former.” Google owner Alphabet reported June quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street targets as YouTube and the cloud computing business fell short of expectations. Shares rose more than 6% despite the shortfall. Software leader Microsoft also missed analysts’ expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter, blaming unfavorable exchange rates and weak PC sales. Nonetheless, the company’s upbeat outlook for the current fiscal year boosted the stock, up 4.8%. Mexican fast food chain Chipotle (GCM) jumped 15.5%, on pace to beat the stock’s biggest percentage increase since March 19, 2020, when it rose 15.25%. Chipotle reported earnings after Tuesday’s close, beating earnings estimates but missing a bit of sales. Stocks rallied to the 200-day moving average and well above the 50-day line. Spotify, Boeing, Enphase increase their profits Digital media platformSpotify (PLACE) rose 15.7% during the first half of Wednesday’s stock market after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter monthly active users (MAUs) of 433 million and beating sales. Shares rose even though the quarterly loss was worse than expected. E-commerce business Shopify (STORE) posted a loss for the June quarter, while revenue and gross merchandise volume missed estimates. Shares of SHOP are trading up 6%, erasing some of Tuesday’s losses. Yesterday the CEO confirmed that he would cut around 1,000 workers, or 10% of his workforce. Boeing (BA) rose 0.4% after reporting a larger-than-expected second-quarter sales shortfall and loss. The aviation giant far exceeded free cash flow expectations. IBD 50 component Enphase Energy (ENPH) easily beat second-quarter estimates and guided higher for the current quarter as stocks jumped more than 15%. Teva Pharmaceuticals (SUITS YOU) announced a $75 million settlement on Wednesday to settle opioid claims in West Virginia. Teva stock soared almost 20%. The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) climbed 0.9%, with Enphase being the best performing component. Follow Michael Molinski on Twitter@IMmolinski YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Is it time to adapt your investments to an inflationary environment? Get full access to IBD stock listings and ratings Is XOM a buy now after Q1 earnings? Get Free IBD Newsletters: Market Readiness | Technical report | How to invest Stocks run after Fed’s Powell hints at slower rate hikes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investors.com/market-trend/stock-market-today/stock-market-rises-in-advance-of-fed-decision-microsoft-and-google-surge-on-earnings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos