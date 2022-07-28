Alphabet and Microsoft boost US stocks as market awaits Fed | Company

Shares are solidly higher in afternoon trade on Wednesday after strong earnings from Google owner Alphabet and Microsoft lifted investor sentiment. Wall Street is also awaiting news from the Federal Reserve, which will likely raise interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting.
The S&P 500 index was up 1.3% at 1:29 p.m. Eastern time. Gains more than offset yesterday’s benchmark losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 2.5%.
Small company stocks also gained ground, pushing the Russell 2000 up 0.7%.
Shares of tech heavyweights Microsoft and Google parent alphabet rose 4.8% and 6.8%, respectively, after their latest quarterly reports. Boeing shares fell 0.8% despite the aerospace company saying it delivered more planes in the first quarter than it has since the start of the pandemic.
The Fed is expected to announce on Wednesday an increase of up to three-quarters of a percentage point in its benchmark interest rate, triple the usual size. Investors fear that such aggressive action by the Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia to control soaring inflation could derail global economic growth.
Stocks have been choppy this week after solid gains last week, mainly fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings reports.
However, inflation remains at the forefront of investors’ concerns. Markets were spooked on Monday after retail giant Walmart warned that its profits were hurt by rising food and gas prices, which are forcing shoppers to cut more profitable discretionary items such as clothes.
Mid-quarter profit warnings from retailers were rare and raised concerns about how the highest inflation in 40 years is affecting the entire retail sector.
Technology and communications services stocks were a big part of S&P 500 gains. Nvidia rose 4.9% and Netflix added 3.6%.
Retailers, restaurant chains, and other businesses that rely on direct consumer spending have also helped boost the market. Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped 12.8% after the restaurant chain reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.
Spotify technology jumped 12.4% after the music streaming service reported monthly active user and premium subscriber numbers that exceeded Streets’ expectations.
Investors will receive quarterly results from Ford Motor Co. as well as Facebook parent Meta Platforms after the closing bell.
Bond returns were mixed. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to move with Fed expectations, rose to 3.07% from 3.06% on Tuesday night. The 10-year yield, which influences mortgage rates, fell from 2.79% to 2.76%.
