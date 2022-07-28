Business
Global stock market: Why have there been so few greens in world markets this year?
What does that mean? This means that when things look really bad, almost everything collapses: in all asset classes, in all geographies, in all sectors! At such times, the assets that you thought would provide a counterbalance or a place to hide are often not able to do so or can do so to a very limited extent.
The February/March 2020 COVID crash is a good example. At First Global we saw something crazy and unprecedented was brewing and in our global multi-asset portfolios and funds we went from 70-80% normal stocks to less than 10%. However, we invested the balance in higher quality bonds. It turned out that when the markets fell, they fell much, much less than the stock markets, so our portfolios outperformed by a huge margin. But they didn’t provide the protection we expected.
Also this year, some global developments have caused turbulence in the markets. These include the Russian-Ukrainian war which has given commodity prices and therefore inflation a wild ride; more of a change from years of very accommodative monetary policy that Western central banks had been following for many years. After 40 years, inflation made its appearance in the West, forcing central banks to tighten.
This upward pressure on interest rates has seen this phenomenon of nearly all asset markets decline together.
Looking at the year now, almost 7 months have passed, here are the numbers, year to date (YTD).
Exactly 6 stock indices out of around 45 countries are in the green – all of them commodity-focused markets like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Chile and Indonesia. The rest of the world is in the red – especially deeply.
As we expected, India outperformed and remains in the top 10, just as it was for 2021. The NASDAQ, which appeared the best market for most people last year (not for us ), is much closer to the nearly 24 percent low despite the recent rally.
Stock markets, of course, are notorious for being volatile, but in these times we expect fixed income to provide a safe haven, but that hasn’t worked this year either.
As interest rates rise, it affects both fixed income markets and equity markets. Not to mention anything with credit risk, the proverbially safest investment in the world, US Treasuries (government bonds) are down 8.5% for the year!
Want to watch currencies? Again, with the exception of the mighty dollar (up 11.6% against a basket of currencies), almost everything else was in the red.
Emerging market currencies are down 4.9% on average. The Euro and British Pound are down double digits against the US Dollar. The Swiss franc is down 5.2% and the Japanese yen 15.5%. The surprise winner of the currency contest is ironically the Russian ruble which rose by 29%!
As the carnage swept through nearly every asset class, was there anywhere to hide?
The source of much uncertainty globally was commodity markets, starting last winter with rising oil and natural gas prices. This only intensified with the Russian-Ukrainian war which had a direct impact on many commodities, even outside of energy, such as metals and agricultural products. So, logically, you should have been safer if you had invested in commodities.
However, even this category did not last long. Almost all metals are negative in terms of price movements since the beginning of the year, aluminum, copper and tin are down sharply. Nickel and palladium which have a zoomed time are now barely up since January.
Agricultural commodities also largely gave up their gains with only a few such as soybeans and rice still up significantly for the year. Of course, many of them are still in place on a one-year basis.
Only crude and gas are up significantly since January, which also shows up in the list of rising stock markets.
Clear conclusion
As in many other episodes of turmoil around the world, diversification between asset classes provided only limited protection.
The only winning strategy would have been to be almost exclusively in oil and gas, which is also an extremely risky strategy, given that it is in addition to everything else a raw material sensitive to political decisions. unpredictable or those of OPEC.
Markets are complex, an endless puzzle. Sometimes they give you an easy chance to rack up a lot of runs, other times you have to focus hard to stay on the crease.
OVERALL PERFORMANCE SUMMARY CROSS ASSET YTD
Source: Bloomberg. As of the end of the week ending July 23
SHARES
FIXED INCOME
GOODS
CURRENCIES
