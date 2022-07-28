Global stocks and oil prices up ahead of likely US Fed rate hike





Major global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose on Wednesday as traders braced for a potential sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to calm soaring inflation. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Tokyo and Sydney gained while Shanghai fell. Oil prices have risen. The Fed is expected to announce on Wednesday an increase of up to three-quarters of a percentage point in its benchmark interest rate, triple its usual margin. Investors fear that such aggressive action by the Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia to control inflation, which is at multi-decade highs, could derail global economic growth. The main risk at this point is actually “excessive inflation” with too sharp a monetary tightening, unnecessarily pushing up the unemployment rate, Thomas Costerg of Pictet Wealth Management said in a report. Costerg said most economic indicators and falling commodity prices already point to an inflation slowdown ahead. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5% to 7,345.81. The DAX in Frankfurt rose 0.3% to 13,136.88 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.3% to 6,230.48. Futures for Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.9% and those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%. On Tuesday, the S and P 500 fell 1.2% after Walmart warned that inflation that had hit a four-decade high of 9.1% was hurting U.S. consumer spending. The Dow Jones fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite closed down 1.9%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell less than 0.1% to 3,275.76 while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% to 27,715.75. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.4% to 20,620.10. Sydney’s S and P-ASX 200 added 0.2% to 6,823.20 after data showed Australian inflation fell from 5.1% to 6.1% last quarter, but the increase was less than expected. Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.1% to 2,415.53 and India’s Sensex rose 0.8% to 55,715.95. New Zealand fell while Southeast Asian markets rose. On Wall Street, other major retailers also fell on Tuesday following Walmart’s profit warning. Target fell 3.6%, Macy’s fell 7.2% and Kohl’s fell 9.1%. Tech stocks fell. Microsoft fell 2.7%, Amazon fell 5.2% and Facebook owner Meta Platforms fell 4.5%. General Motors fell 3.4% after its second-quarter profit fell 40% from a year ago. Sales in the United States fell 15% after shortages of processor chips and other components prevented the company from delivering 95,000 vehicles in the quarter. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.17 to $96.15 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $1.72 on Tuesday to $94.98. Brent crude, the price base for international oils, added 94 cents to $100.40 a barrel in London. The dollar rose to 136.90 yen from 136.00 yen on Tuesday. The euro gained USD 1.0138 against USD 1.0120. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always endeavored to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your constant encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these challenging times stemming from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative opinions and incisive commentary on relevant topical issues.

However, we have a request. As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to bring you more great content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of bringing you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/pti-stories/global-stocks-oil-prices-higher-before-likely-us-rate-hike-122072700905_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos