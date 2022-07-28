Biden faces fresh headwind as economy shrinks again





But Republicans are poised to set aside all economic niceties and hit Democratic candidates up and down in the midterm ballot on an economy that’s already deeply unpopular with voters of both parties seeing the prices of gas, food, travel and almost everything else rise by 9%, much faster than their own salaries. New inflation data arrives on Friday. Many economists agree that this post-pandemic period does not meet many criteria for a recession, a politically charged word with no precise definition. Recessions are usually not declared often until after the decline has ended by the National Bureau of Economic Research, a private research group. The unemployment rate is near record lows. Job vacancies remain high and consumer spending is still quite strong, jeopardizing the assumption that we are in a recession. And the negative first quarter numbers were heavily skewed by technical factors on stocks and trade. Yet Bidens’ approval ratings on the economy are already turn around only 30 percent and could now sink even lower, anchoring the economy as a dead weight on Democrats already widely expected to suffer significant medium-term losses, particularly in the House of Representatives. It’s too bad the White House doesn’t have a denial vaccine, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, told POLITICO this week. The question is not whether we have a recession. The question is how hard it will be and how long. While the White House may rightly argue that two quarters of negative growth does not necessarily mean the economy is in recession, it is a politically difficult and highly technical argument to make. And Democrats already face strong headwinds for the fall election in the form of runaway inflation, a Federal Reserve bent on raising interest rates to reduce demand and lower prices, and of an electorate that remains deeply embittered about the state of the economy and the direction of the nation. The second-quarter growth report, subject to a first review next month, showed declines in private inventory investment, residential fixed investment, federal government spending, state and local government spending, and non-residential fixed investments. The declines were partly mitigated by higher exports and personal consumption spending, the Commerce Department said. Imports, which reduce GDP, have increased. The report comes after the Fed hiked interest rates an additional three-quarters of a point on Wednesday, a belt-tightening campaign that is already showing signs of slowing consumer demand for big-ticket items like homes and cars. The impact of the increases is expected to grow over the year, putting further pressure on growth. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at his press conference Wednesday that he does not believe the economy is in recession given forces other than GDP growth. But he said the path to reducing inflation without going into recession was getting narrower. And White House officials acknowledge that changing mindsets on the economy is a daunting task, as the highest inflation in four decades is squeezing wages. I don’t think any of us are trying to convince anyone that their feelings on the economy are wrong, said Jared Bernstein, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers and one of Bidens’ longest-serving aides. , at POLITICO this week. What we’re trying to do is explain things in a much more nuanced way than most people get from the daily news feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/07/28/u-s-economy-biden-recession-inflation-data-00048425 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

