Could giving up control of your thermostat save the power grid?

When extreme heat sets in over central Texas, local power company Austin Energy uses an unconventional tool to keep the grid from scorching: it taps into the internet to adjust the smart thermostats of 25,300 willing customers, briefly increasing the temperature in their homes a few degrees when demand on the grid peaks.

These homes could also benefit from an additional supply of cold air earlier in the day to pre-cool them before the electricity peak. Other response to request allow a power company to accommodate when your water heater comes on or your pool pump turns on.

Programs appear as a crucial tool in stabilizing power grids under increasing risk of collapse as they face decades of underinvestment while extreme weather conditions drive record demand. Networks will be strained again this week as scorching weather grips the Pacific Northwest and much of the Southeast.

Yet many power providers are slow to commit to such innovations, as a nation accustomed to abundant, cheap energy resists changing its consumption habits, and conservative lawmakers dismiss the programs as a dangerous overreach of the government.

In Texas, owners of less than 2% of the state’s 8.5 million air conditioning systems participate in initiatives such as the one proposed by Austin Energy. If more homeowners signed up statewide, that alone could avert power shortages in Texas, said Michael Webber, an energy scientist at the University of Texas at Austin.

It’s not that hard to do, he says. But we have this idea that we should be able to eat all the desserts we want and not go on a diet. There’s this machismo around it that has narrowed our options.

Energy specialists have concluded in several studies, large-scale deployment of arguably discrete demand-response technologies could reduce electricity consumption by an amount equivalent to that needed to power millions of homes nationwide. The programs are voluntary, customers are paid to participate, and registrants are generally free to override adjustments made by a power company at any time.

Yet the backlash from a Republican party increasingly hostile to efficiency measures is intense.

It’s mind-boggling to me that we’re even talking about something like this, Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) said during a congressional hearing last month where lawmakers considered a proposal to compel some new water heaters to be equipped with demand response capability. . I think this is best described as the ability to remotely control the technology of the American people.

Adoption is slow in places like Texas, which the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy says has the potential during peak hours to save the equivalent amount of electricity produced by half a dozen of power plants.

Equipping the state’s half-million swimming pools with pumps capable of meeting demand would free up enough electricity to power a few hundred thousand homes, according to the council.

According to a UCLA study, more than 200,000 Californians reduce their energy use by an average of 18% during times when their electric company requests assistance through a private service called OhmConnect. It pays app-connected customers to turn off their smart devices and adjust their thermostats when the network is in demand. Regulators there even say that state has only just begun to tap into the potential energy savings possible through demand response.

Many other states have launched their own efforts, including Florida, where residents can be paid to allow their devices to be turned off for short periods of time.

But while the International Energy Agency urges European countries to expand the use of these tools as the continent faces severe energy shortages, political polarization in the United States is clouding the prospects for the technologies here.

That was clear last month when the House Energy and Commerce Committee seen as a bipartisan proposalsupported by the industry, to set national standards for manufacturing water heaters with demand response capability.

The devices are considered to have great potential for alleviating stress on power grids, as water heating in reservoirs can be recalibrated without disrupting consumers too much.

Sure, we can save energy if utilities can turn appliances off and on, but that’s not what people want, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) said at the hearing. . There are very real privacy issues here.

Ominous warnings, said Steven Nadel, executive director of the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy, go unheeded how programs are rooted in consumer choice.

The client still has to decide if they want to participate in the program, he said in an interview. If you don’t want the big, bad utility controlling your water heater, you don’t sign up.

One of the pillars of the most successful programs are strong regulations and incentives that motivate utilities and their customers to participate. States like Texas have been reluctant to implement them.

Texas is set to be the Super Bowl of demand response, said Aaron Berndt, who leads energy industry partnerships for Google, a major smart thermostat provider, during a fall hearing of the Texas Public Utilities Commission. But it’s not.

Texas no longer has the appetite it once had for laws that force utilities to aggressively pursue energy savings. After establishing itself as a national leader in this field with the legislation of the time, the government. George W. Bush signed in 1999, he was beaten by more than two dozen other states.

Few GOP-controlled states rank among the top energy-saving innovators, after a decade in which party activists have targeted the programs.

The change began soon after the rise of the tea party, when Upton and other congressional Republicans who championed the industry-endorsed phase-out of incandescent light bulbs were brand socialists and sellouts on conservative talk radio. The backlash caused the same lawmakers who bragged about the new law’s energy savings to demand its repeal.

The Trump administration has tried unsuccessfully to scrap Energy Star, a public-private partnership that allows companies to earn a seal for products that meet high efficiency standards.

Now, as states seek to demand demand-response technology to bolster regional power grids, right-wing activists are taking aim. Last year, a segment by Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused power companies of using smart thermostats to raise temperatures in homes without permission, taking advantage of customers who unwittingly signed up for energy saving programs. The complaint was tagged False by fact-checking organization PolitiFact.

Carlsons colleague Laura Ingraham called the technology a tool for climate lunatics. One America News contributor Alison Steinberg falsely claimed last month in a video that smart thermostats were created by globalists to track and trace us and monitor everything we do.

But while politics in large parts of the country may not be supportive of initiatives that integrate thermostats and home appliances with the needs of the power grid, the reality of energy conservation is nonetheless forcing conversations about them.

The fragility of the power grid, propelled by a power shortage, has driven prices up in red and blue states. Easing demand is an obvious way to lower costs.