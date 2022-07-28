Saudi Stock Exchange approves listing of $780m public debt





China-targeted stocks are stable; Jack Ma hands over control of Ant Group; Asian giant targets $148 billion in funding for cash-strapped developers

RIYADH: Chinese shares closed nearly flat on Thursday as investors awaited hints on policy changes from an upcoming Politburo meeting, while Hong Kong stocks fell after the city’s central bank raised its base rate by 75 basis points. The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,225.67, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,282.58 points. The Hang Seng index fell 0.2% to 20,622.68, while the index of Chinese companies fell 0.1% to 7,082.58 points. Jack Ma plans to cede control of Chinas Ant Group: WSJ Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is considering divesting control of fintech firm Ant Group Co. in a bid to spin away from its subsidiary Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. While Ma only has a 10% stake in Ant, he exercises control over the company through related entities, according to Ants’ IPO prospectus. The Journal said it could cede control by transferring some of its voting rights to Ant officials, including CEO Eric Jing, unnamed sources said. In April last year, Reuters reported that Ant Group was exploring options for Ma to divest its stake in the fintech giant and relinquish control. China targets $148bn in funding for cash-strapped developers: FT China will help property developers by providing 1 trillion yuan ($148.2 billion) in loans for stalled developments, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, as Beijing tries to revive the indebted sector and ease the pressure on the economy. The People’s Bank of China will initially issue around 200 billion yuan in low-interest loans, charging around 1.75% a year, to state-owned commercial banks, the FT said, citing people involved in the talks. The plan, recently approved by China’s State Council, will allow banks to use PBOC loans with their own funds to refinance stalled real estate projects, the report added. (Contributed by Reuters)

