Gotion issues GDRs and enters the Swiss Stock Exchange





HEFEI, China, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –On July 28GotionHigh-Tech Co., Ltd. (SZE: 002074 / SSE GDRs: GOTION), China’s leading electric battery manufacturer, officially listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange through the issuance of Global Certificates of Deposit (GDRs), becoming the first group of Chinese enterprises that have come to the Swiss Stock Exchange. The Swiss Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange held a simultaneous celebration ceremony China-Swiss Stock Connect and GDRs Listing Event in the 3 city.Mr. Fang Xinghai, Vice Chairman of the CSRC, and Mr. Stoffel, State Secretary of the Swiss Ministry of Finance, announced the official opening of the GDR business for connecting the Swiss and Chinese securities markets. Gotion placed 22,833,400 GDR at the offer price of $30.00 by GDR, with one GDR representing an interest in five A shares of the Company, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $685 million from the Offering. The GDR issuance is the largest GDR project in terms of the size of the underlying issuance on the Swiss Stock Exchange since the implementation of the China-Europe Stock Connect rules. it is also the largest equity financing project issued in the Swiss market so far this year. Gotion in particular to increase overseas production capacity of battery products and raw materials through capital investment, equity acquisition or other means, to increase the company’s international footprint, to increase working capital and to match other general business uses, and to help society contribute to the world’s common goal of peaking carbon over time. Mr. LI Zhen, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Gotion, said, “We are delighted with the success of the pricing of our GDR offering and the interest of domestic and international investors in our company. This is a major milestone in the history of Gotion. Our major shareholders and I remain fully committed for the long term to the continued growth of Gotion. » Gotion High-tech is one of the first companies in China to engage in independent research and development, production and sales of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, and has become a leading and rapidly expanding global supplier of new energy solutions. Volkswagen officially became Gotion’s largest shareholder at the end of 2021. SOURCE Gotion High-Tech

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gotion-issues-gdrs–goes-public-on-the-swiss-stock-exchange-301595457.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos