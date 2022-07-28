Stock Market Today-7/28: Stocks Rise After GDP Data, Apple Earnings Next

Updated 2:45 PM EST

U.S. stocks extended their gains on Thursday, after the biggest single-session gain for tech stocks in more than two years, as investors scrutinize details of back-to-back Federal Reserve jumbo rate hikes and brace for a key reading for second-quarter growth ahead of the start of trading.

Commerce Department data showed the economy contracted 0.9% in the second quarter, following the 1.6% plunge in the first three months of the year, the fastest inflation in four decades having blunted growth prospects.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracker suggests the economy is contracting to a 1.2% level as we enter the third quarter, while analysts expected a modest 0.5% advance on the three months ending in June.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to tackling these inflationary pressures when he explained the reason for the central bank’s second consecutive 75 basis point rate hike – after the most aggressive tightening in the Fed since the early 1980s – but has been cautious about the state of the broader economy and seemed to leave the door open for smaller hikes, or even a pause in rate hikes, at the during the last months of the year.

The CME Group’s FedWatch now indicates a 71% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike in September and nearly a 60% chance of a move of just 25 basis points at the next meeting in November.

“While another unusually large increase may be appropriate at our next meeting, that’s a decision that will depend on the data we get by then,” Powell told reporters in Washington. “We will continue to make our decisions meeting by meeting and communicate our thinking as clearly as possible.”

The comments, along with a more subdued assessment of broader growth, sparked a late-session rally on Wall Street that lifted the Dow over 400 points by the end of the session and was accompanied by the best single-day gain for the Nasdaq. since April 2020.

The rally also extended to Europe, where stocks were also boosted by a string of blue-chip regional earnings, including Shell, Volkswagen and Nestle, which included strong near-term earnings expectations.

Here in the US, investors will also go through another laden list of pre-market earnings, including updates from Pfizer (DFP), Merck (M.K.R.), Comcast (CMCSA), Mastercard (MY) and Honeywell (HON), with Apple (AAPL) crucial report of the June quarter, as well as that of Amazon (AMZN) are scheduled after market close.

Traders will also be navigating the Commerce Department’s first reading of second-quarter GDP, released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, as the national recession debate continues to rage.

Most people, including investors, regard two consecutive quarters of negative GDP as the common definition of a recession. Historically, however, the National Bureau of Economic Research has been the final arbiter of a recession, which it defines as “a significant decline in economic activity that spreads throughout the economy and lasts longer than some months”.

Yields on benchmark Treasury bonds continued to ease in New York after the GDP data, while recalibrating for the dovish tone of the Fed’s rate decision, with 2-year bonds falling to 2.885% and 10-year bonds at 2.691%.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, rose 0.06% to 106.507, well off the 20-year high of 109.15 hit earlier this month. .

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 44 points early in the afternoon while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 355 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq gained 110 points.

Metaplatforms (META) – Get the report from Meta Platforms Inc. shares were the most active, falling 7% after the social media group posted its first quarterly revenue decline and indicated that competitive pressures and falling advertising sales would likely keep growth muted over the coming months .

Ford engine (F) – Get the Ford Motor Company report Shares, meanwhile, rose 5.4% after the automaker reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, while confirming its full-year profit forecast, even though it put on hold. warns of soaring costs.

Spirit Airlines (TO REGISTER) – Get the report from Spirit Airlines Inc. jumped 4% after shareholders voted against the discount carrier’s combination with Frontier Airlines (ULCC) – Get the report from Frontier Group Holdings Inc.paving the way for a $3.8 billion takeover by JetBlue (BLUE) – Get the report from JetBlue Airways Corporation.

Honeywell gained 3.8% after better-than-expected second-quarter results and an improved full-year sales forecast, driven in part by an impressive gain in the industry group’s commercial aerospace division.

Pfizer gained just 0.74% despite stronger-than-expected second-quarter profits, which included record revenue amid improved sales of its Covid treatments.

Apple shares edged up 0.2% ahead of the tech giant’s third-quarter earnings after the closing bell as investors focused on the group’s near-term revenue forecast and the impact of shortages of chips and production delays related to spring blockages in China.