Stock Market Today: Dow Gains, Meta Slumps, Teladoc Tumbles

The stock market continued its rally on Thursday, even after the economy contracted for a second straight quarter. In this case, bad news was good news for stocks.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

ended the day up 329 points, or 1%, while



S&P500

gained 1.2% and the



Nasdaq Compound

increased by 1.1%.

This is nothing new for the market lately. All three indexes soared on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq posting its best gain since April 2020. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has gained around 11% since hitting its intraday low for the year in mid- June.

Gains were driven by the narrative that the Federal Reserve will soon slow the pace of interest rate hikes, which aim to cool high inflation by reducing economic demand. The Fed raised the benchmark lending rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, but also said it could slow the pace of increases soon if signs of a slowing inflation rate emerge.

Already, real gross domestic product growth was negative 0.9% for the second quarter, marking its second consecutive quarter of negative growth.

The threat of recession, at this point, is not really a problem for the stock market. First, the S&P 500 had already fallen 24% from its all-time high in early January to its year-to-date low reached in mid-June, reflecting a blow to demand.

The overall drop shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as the possibility of a drop in GDP had been well telegraphed ahead of the release, wrote Citi economist Andrew Hollenhorst.

Now, weaker demand is precisely why the Fed is apparently starting to watch for when it needs to slow down its rate hike campaign.

The market anticipates the end of the Fed [hiking rates] earlier given how quickly things are slowing down, said Marc Pfeffer, managing director of S64 Capital Innovation.

In addition, many companies take advantage of inflation, which partly causes the decline in real GDP, that is, total production adjusted for inflation. True, inflation has reduced the number of items consumers buy, but for now, sales continue to grow.

Chipotle Mexican Grill



(ticker: CMG), for example, said on its recent earnings call that it continues to raise prices to boost sales. The stock jumped after the earnings.

The earnings season more broadly has been broadly strong. With nearly half of the S&P 500 market capitalization reporting profits, overall earnings per share outperformed expectations by nearly 4%, according to Credit Suisse, even as some companies warn of slowdown consumer spending.

Apple



(AAPL) and

Amazon



(AMZN) publish their results after market close. They could help determine if this rally is ready to run out of steam or if it is just beginning.

The only negative impact on the stock market on Thursday is the possibility of a Washington corporate tax hike. The Senate agreed to aexpense billthis would include a minimum of 15% on corporate taxes. It would also improve tax enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service.

Here are some stocks in motion on Thursday:

Metaplatforms



(META) fell 5.6% after disappointing results from social media groups and a third-quarter outlook significantly below Wall Street estimates. The company expects revenue of between $26 billion and $28.5 billion in the third quarter, while analyst consensus had forecast revenue of $30.7 billion. Meta continues to face a tough advertising environment and growing competition from TikTok.

Teladoc Health



(TDOC) fell 17% as the remote healthcare provider posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss of $3.1 billion, or $19.22 per share, after taking an impairment charge of $3 billion.

Qualcomm



(QCOM) fell 4.7% after the company reported earnings of $2.96 per share, carrying estimates of $2.87, on sales of $10.93 billion, above expectations of $10.88 billion. Orientation was disappointing.

Harley-Davidson



(HOG) gained 8% after the company announced profit of $1.46 per share, beating estimates of $1.07 per share, on sales of $1.47 billion, above expectations of $1.22 billion.

Etsy



(ETSY) rose 9.9% after the company reported earnings of 51 cents per share, beating estimates of 32 cents per share, on sales of $585 million, above expectations of $556 million of dollars.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected] and Jack Denton at [email protected]