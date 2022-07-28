Biden dismisses recession fears despite further contraction in US economy in second quarter





The president said a slowdown in growth was expected compared to last year as part of the country’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and said this was “consistent with the transition to a stable and steady growth and lower inflation”.

“There’s going to be a lot of chatter today on Wall Street and among pundits about whether we’re in a recession,” Biden said. “But if you look at our labor market, consumer spending, business investment, we’re also seeing signs of economic progress in the second quarter.”

The country’s gross domestic product fell 0.9% on an annualized basis from April to June, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. Although there is no hard and fast rule governing what defines a recession in the United States, it is generally understood as two consecutive quarters of the contraction of the country’s gross domestic product. But a small group of economists from the Business Cycle Dating Committee officially define when the US economy is in a recession, and they define a recession as involving “a significant decline in economic activity that spreads through the economy and lasts more than a few months. .”

The White House has been trying for weeks to downplay Thursday’s GDP report, arguing that the data does not reflect the latest progress in the national economy, including the recent drop in gasoline prices across the country. Top Biden administration officials continue to insist the economy is not in recession amid runaway inflation.

Biden hosted a group of CEOs from five major U.S. companies on Thursday afternoon to discuss the economy after the gross domestic product report. Executives from Corning, Marriott International, Bank of America, TIAA and Deloitte will attend, according to an attendee list shared with CNN. Corning CEO Wendell Weeks and Marriott CEO Tony Capuano will attend the event in person. Brian Moynihan of Bank of America, Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of TIAA, and Punit Renjen, CEO of Deloitte, will participate virtually. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse also attended the meeting. Shortly after Biden’s speech, the House of Representatives voted to pass the CHIPS Act, a bill aimed at boosting US semiconductor production in an effort to increase US competitiveness. Biden said during his speech that he applauded the bipartisan effort to pass the bill and argued that it was the kind of action Congress needed to take to ensure “steady and stable growth.” . Biden said earlier Thursday that the nation was “on track” despite recession fears. “After last year’s historic economic growth – and the recovery of all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis – it is not surprising that the economy is slowing as the Federal Reserve acts to lower the inflation,” Biden said in a statement. released Thursday. He continued, “But even though we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and will come through this transition stronger and safer.” On Thursday, Biden also urged congressional Democrats to quickly pass the surprise deal on a health care and energy spending bill that breathed new life into his legislative agenda. The Inflation Reduction Act was announced Wednesday night by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. It represents a major step forward in negotiations that have been going on for more than a year and contains a number of Democratic priorities, including investing $369 billion in energy and climate change programs, with the aim of reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. The bill will face fierce opposition from the GOP, but has a real chance of becoming law as early as August. The latest GDP reading comes a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the second time this year in a bid to rein in runaway inflation. Wednesday’s rate hike marks the first time in modern Fed history that the central bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points twice in a row. It also comes the same week that another key economic indicator showed consumer confidence slipping for the third month in a row. National Economic Council Director Brian Deese argued Thursday that although economic growth is slowing, the economy as a whole is showing “extraordinary resilience” and pointed to the jobs the country has created over the past the last year. “We are in a transition, there is no doubt about it. The economy is slowing down and that is what was most expected coming out of an extremely strong and rapid recovery last year. But all the indications that we are seeing right now are for an economy that is showing extraordinary resilience in the face of global challenges,” Deese told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on “CNN Newsroom.” He added: “The most important thing we can do right now…is move forward with landmark legislation that would reduce costs and help encourage greater business investment over the long term.”

