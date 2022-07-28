Alibaba’s Hong Kong pivot could spur China’s Big Tech to do the same

In September 2014, China’s e-commerce technology giant Alibaba debuted on the New York Stock Exchange with a market valuation of $25 billion, becoming the largest initial public offering ever in the United States. United.

Less than a decade later, Alibaba’s calculus has changed. On Monday, the company announced that it will pursue a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), as the 2024 deadline approaches for Chinese companies listed in the United States to comply with audit rules. Americans. Washington and Beijing are negotiating rules that would allow US officials to inspect the books and auditors of Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges, but the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement.

Talks are at an impasse because Beijing wants to redact sensitive information in Chinese companies’ audit documents for national security reasons, but the United States demands full access, according to Bloomberg. If the United States and China fail to strike a deal, 261 Chinese companies listed in the United States worth $1.3 trillion could be forced out of American stock exchanges.

The primary rather than secondary listing in Hong Kong of one of China’s most touted tech companies will bolster the role of Asian stock exchanges as Wall Street’s replacement for US-listed Chinese securities. access to a new pool of investors in mainland China in the event of US delisting and global investor withdrawal. And, experts say, it could be the catalyst that triggers a wave of Chinese tech giants flocking to the city for a primary listing, potentially driving billions in inflows for one of Asia’s major exchanges.

Hong Kong hedge

For Chinese companies, Hong Kong’s sophisticated capital market and its proximity to mainland China make it the most attractive alternative to Wall Street in the event of a massive delisting of Chinese stocks in the United States. The loss of China-based companies from New York would make it harder for Americans to invest in Chinese companies. US institutional investors alone hold $200 billion of exposure to Chinese American Depository Receipts (ADRs), a specific security that allows US investors to buy shares of foreign companies.

In recent years, Chinese companies have conducted secondary listings, also known as homecoming listings, in Hong Kong to hedge against the risk of delisting in the United States. Secondary lists are easier, faster and cheaper to complete than primary lists.

Alibaba will convert its secondary listing to a dual primary listing in New York and Hong Kong. With the 2024 delisting deadline approaching, and Washington and Beijing apparently no closer to reaching an agreement, This strategy made the most sense for Alibaba given that it poses a high risk of delisting in the United States, said Liqian Ren, director of ModernAlpha at Wisdom Tree Asset Management. Fortune.

China is seeking a compromise that would divide Chinese companies listed in the United States into three categories: those with non-sensitive, sensitive and secret data, according to a FT report. Beijing would likely allow those in the first category to open their books to US regulators. But companies holding what Beijing considers sensitive and secret data would be required to remove itself from the United States’ list, as it wants to prevent foreign authorities from accessing this information.

China recently enacted new data security and personal information protection laws, which give its authorities more control over private company data in the name of national security. Alibaba, an e-commerce and cloud provider with more than a billion users, would most likely be classified as a company with information that Beijing wants to keep within its borders. Every feature of Alibaba indicates that its stay in the United States may soon be over, Ren says.

Alibaba’s pivot will be a catalyst for its peers to follow suit, said Adam Montanaro, chief investment officer of global emerging markets equities at abrdn. Fortune. Hong Kong should expect a wave of U.S.-listed Chinese companies seeking a primary listing in Hong Kong, wrote Travis Lundy, an analyst at Quiddity Advisors, an investment advisory firm, in a note. of Monday.

Chinese giants like Alibaba’s rival JD.com, internet and artificial intelligence (AI) giant Baidu and gaming company NetEase are very likely to go this route, said analyst Brian Freitas. at Periscope Analytics, in a report released on Monday. The largest Chinese stocks listed in the United States, about 80 to 100 of them, will be eligible for primary listing, Lundy believes. These companies qualify to be removed from the US list as major internet platforms with millions of users and troves of data, Ren notes.

SoftBank-backed e-commerce company Dingdong has started preparations for a dual main listing in Hong Kong, according to a recent Reuters report. In May, video platform Bilibili said it had applied for a dual HKEX primary listing and was aiming to finalize the deal in October. The writing is on the wall for these companies, Ren says.

Operate the Continental Pipeline

And a primary listing on the HKEX offered a key advantage to Chinese companies: direct access to mainland investors.

Stocks listed in Hong Kong can be included in Stock Connect, a system linking the Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. Continental individual and institutional investors can therefore invest directly in these companies.

Wealth management firm Bernstein predicts that Alibaba’s inclusion in Stock Connect could result in $21 billion in investor inflows into its Hong Kong-listed shares. The company’s three-month average daily trading volume in Hong Kong would likely increase from the current $700 million to $2.6 billion in New York, said Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at Krane Funds Advisors, a China-focused investment management firm. Fortune. He cites Alibaba’s rival Tencent as a case study. Chinese investors, via the Stock Connect, currently hold 7% of Tencent’s shares valued at $29 billion. Alibaba would see a large influx assuming a similar amount of funds from Chinese investors flowed into Alibaba’s Hong Kong share class, he says.

Chinese investors will flock to these stocks, experts say. A recent rally in Chinese tech stocks will attract mainland investors who think the worst is over, said John Lau, head of Asian equities at financial services firm SEI Investments. Fortune. Mainland investors are also looking for ways to diversify their portfolios, given China’s housing crisis and government crackdown on cryptocurrencies, Ren said.

Goldman Sachs predicts investors could provide Hong Kong with $30 billion in inflows if Alibaba and 14 other Chinese companies convert their secondary listings to primary listings in Hong Kong.