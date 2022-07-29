Harry Domash, Online Investing | High dividend payers help navigate volatile market waters – Santa Cruz Sentinel





The stock market is always extremely volatile and predicting what will happen next is harder than it looks. Therefore, I continue to advise sticking with reliable, high-dividend payers who will pay you to wait for the market to stabilize, and when it does, hopefully reward you with attractive capital gains. I have previously provided ideas along these lines using real estate investment trusts and exchange traded funds. Today I will do the same using closed-end funds. CEFs are similar to conventional mutual funds. However, unlike conventional funds which create new shares as needed, CEFs only issue a fixed number of shares upon IPO, and after that these shares trade on the open market, while like stocks. Many CEFs use leverage, which means they borrow money to increase returns. For example, they could pay 2% to borrow funds which they could then invest to earn 4%. The use of leverage often allows CEFs to outperform mutual funds and ETFs with similar portfolios. There is another important difference to consider. While mutual funds and ETFs trade close to the per-share value (NAV or NAV) of their holdings, CEFs typically trade at premiums or discounts. Ideally, you’d like to stick with discount fund trading, but sometimes you’ll have to pay a premium to get better returns. Here are four CEFs worth considering. Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (ticker: EFR): pays monthly dividends equivalent to an annual yield of 8%. It holds floating rate bonds, which are bonds whose interest rates vary according to a specified benchmark, such as the federal funds rate. Their valuations are more stable than those of fixed rate bonds which lose value when market rates rise. This fund has lost 7% in the last 12 months, compared to 9% for the S&P 500. However, it has averaged 5% per year for the past three years and 3% per year for five years. It recently traded at a 4% discount to its net asset value (NAV). Cohen & Steers Real Estate Investment Trust and Preferred Income (RNP): Pays monthly (7.1% return). Holds a mix of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) common stocks and real estate-related fixed-income securities such as bonds and preferred stocks. Down 6.1% over 12 months, it averaged 8% and 9% annually over three and five years. Recently negotiated at 4% off. Source Capital (SOR): pays monthly dividends (6.4% yield). Holds a combination of common stocks and bonds. For equities, selections depend on market conditions. Currently, most are in the financial services, communications services, and technology sectors. Its bond portfolio varies with market conditions and can range from US Treasuries to high yield bonds. Source Capital fell 7.6% year-over-year, but averaged 7% per year for three years and 6% per year for the past five years. Recently traded at a 9% discount to its net asset value. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE): Quarterly payout (10.9% return). Holds large cap common stocks. The biggest holdings include Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet GOOG, Amazon (AMZN) and United Health Group (UNH). It also uses an options strategy to enhance returns. This is down 2% over 12 months, but on average 11% and 10% per year for three and five years. Recently traded at a premium of 3%. These are my choices. But do your own research. The more you know about your funds, the better your results. Aptos’ Harry Domash publishes Winning Investing and Dividend Detective sites. Contact him at www.winninginvesting.com or Santa Cruz Sentinel, 324 Encinal St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060. To see Domash’s previous columns, visit santacruzsentinel.com/topic/Harry_Domash.

