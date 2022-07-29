Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 500, Nifty Surpasses 17,100; SBI Life jumps 7%, TVS Motor 6%
Westlife, Delta Corp Top Performers in Tourism & Hospitality Industry
Price as of Jul 29, 2022 10:01 a.m.
Rupee near 3-week high, follows broad dollar losses
The Indian rupee strengthened to its highest level in nearly three weeks on Friday, following wide dollar losses on easing concerns over the need for continued aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. . The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.40/41 to the dollar at 0345 GMT, since Thursday’s close at 79.7550. At the start of trading, it hit a high of 79.3925, its highest level since July 11.
Market View: Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
In India, the big bright spot for the market is that FIIs are drastically reducing their sales and even switching buyers for 8 days this month.
The expected outperformance of financials went well. The first quarter results indicate an improved outlook for this segment. The rebound in short hedges in IT could continue in the short term.
If the ongoing market rally continues for some time, there is a risk that the market will move into overbought territory with the risk of being vulnerable to the correction.
Nifty recovers 17,000, back above 200-DMA
OPENING BELL: Sensex gains 500 points, Nifty passes 17,100; SBI Life jumps 7%, TVS Motor 6%
JMC secures new orders of Rs 631 crore
Price as of Jul 29, 2022 08:41
Asian stocks rally as markets bet on more gradual rate hikes
Asian stocks took inspiration from a late rally on Wall Street on Friday as markets focused on a possible slowing in the pace of rate hikes rather than a U.S. recession after data showed its economy was shrinking for a second consecutive quarter.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 185.5 points, or 1.09%, at 17,132.50, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Friday.
Quarterly results today
Housing Development Finance Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, NTPC, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, Cipla, Cholamandalam Investment, Torrent Pharma, Star Health, Piramal Enterprises and Ashok Leyland are among the companies to announce their quarterly results today.
Tech View: Clever bulls are back, all eyes are on the 200-day SMA
Nifty50 broke higher on Thursday as the index closed above 16,900 breaking through a series of strong resistance hurdles. The index started to gap and still ended up forming a strong bullish candle on the daily scale.
Oil prices rise on tight supply as focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting
Oil prices gained around $1 in early trading on Friday, boosted by supply issues and a weaker US dollar as attention turns to what OPEC and its allies, including Russia, agree at a meeting next week marking the end of their 2020 production reduction pact.
Tokyo stocks open higher
Shares in Tokyo opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street, after a contraction in the U.S. economy sparked expectations of a slowdown in Federal Reserve rate hikes. The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.25%, or 68.16 points, to 27,883.64 in early trading, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.02%, or 0. .36 points, at 1,949.21.
US Stocks Up for 2nd Day; Amazon.com, Apple jumps after hours
US stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday, with all three major indexes ending up more than 1% as data showed a second consecutive quarterly contraction in the economy fueling investor speculation that the Federal Reserve may not have perhaps there is no need to be as aggressive with interest rate hikes as some had feared.
The rupee rises 22 paise to close at 79.69 against the US dollar
The rupiah rose 22 paise to close at 79.69 against the US dollar on Thursday as a rally in domestic equities and less hawkish signals from the US Fed sparked risky sentiments in the markets.
Sensex, Nifty on Thursday
The Sensex 30-stock pack jumped 1,041 points. Its larger counterpart, Nifty50, settled above the 16,900 mark. Today, 40 of the Nifty 50 shares rose, while 10 settled with cuts.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
