Stock Market Today: Stocks Fend Off Recession Worries





Stocks posted strong gains for a second straight day on Thursday, even as preliminary data showed the U.S. economy contracted 0.9% in the second quarter. The Commerce Department’s latest report marks back-to-back quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) declines and sparked a whirlwind of recession talk on Wall Street. “Two consecutive quarters of negative GDP meets our humble definition of a recession,” said Dan Eye, chief investment officer at financial advisory firm Fort Pitt Capital Group. “But we agree with the view that labor market strength and a well-positioned consumer limit the severity of economic contraction.” Eye adds that the market sees less chance of a third rate hike of 75 basis points (one basis point equals one-hundredth of a percentage point) at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting and is beginning “to forecast interest rate cuts from February 2023.” Earnings were also in focus today. Metaplatforms (META) fell 5.2% after Facebook’s parent company said revenue fell 1% year-over-year in the second quarter to $28.8 billion below expectations of Wall Street. The company’s earnings also fell short, as did its revenue forecast for the current quarter. “This is the first quarter in history where META has reported lower revenue growth compared to a year ago,” said David Wagner, portfolio manager at financial advisory firm Aptus Capital Advisors. . “You pair that with the forecast being significantly softer than expected, which is why the stock is lower.” Wagner adds that “given the market’s focus on profitability, we appreciate that the company has slowed down blatant spending on products that appear to be black holes.”

Ford engine (F), by contrast, jumped 6.1% after the automaker said second-quarter operating profit nearly tripled year-over-year to $3.7 billion. F also increased its quarterly dividend by 50% to 15 cents per share. The major indices managed to shake off early morning weakness to end near their session highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1% to 32,529, the S&P 500 Index increased by 1.2% to 4,072 and the Nasdaq Compound climbed 1.1% to 12,162. Other news on the stock market today: Small cap Russell 2000 gained 1.3% to 1,873.

gained 1.3% to 1,873. U.S. Crude Futures fell 0.9% to settle at $96.42 a barrel.

fell 0.9% to settle at $96.42 a barrel. Gold Futures Contracts jumped 1.8% to $1,750.30 an ounce.

jumped 1.8% to $1,750.30 an ounce. Bitcoin climbed 4.5% to $23,798.25. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are as of 4 p.m.)

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) rose 5.6% after the low-cost airline said it had ended merger talks with Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC, +20.5%), accepting instead the $3.8 billion buyout offer from Jet Blue Airways (JBLU, -0.4%). "Companies will have a hard time convincing regulators that this deal should be approved," says Chris Pultz, portfolio manager for alternative investment firm Kellner Capital. "The Biden administration has spoken out on competitiveness in the airline industry, and that will not be viewed favorably."

Qualcomm(QCOM) fell 4.5% after the wireless technology company gave guidance for the current quarter that was below the consensus estimate, citing a "challenging macroeconomic environment". That eclipsed QCOM's higher-than-expected earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of more than $10.9 billion for its fiscal third quarter. Still, Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher maintained a buy rating on the tech stock. "QCOM marginally outperformed its peers during the tech sector selloff, reflecting the enduring strength of its silicon products and IP portfolio, and in our view continues to deliver exceptional value," he said. declared. The best cheap ETFs we can find The stock market gains of the past two days have brought some relief to investors, but worries about a possible recession will likely continue the roller coaster for now. Still, "investors should stay invested despite the volatility and try to navigate the areas of the market most likely to provide downside protection in the volatile months ahead," says Gargi Chaudhuri, head of investment strategy at iShares. To weather the storm of a turbulent market, the risks of an economic downturn and high inflation, she says investors should gain exposure to "companies with strong balance sheets and the ability to pass higher costs onto consumers. ", which could help cushion a portfolio. For this, there are many unique stocks that investors can choose from, such as those companies with price-setting power or those regular dividend producers. For those who want broad diversification, consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which allow investors to build a core portfolio or make tactical moves in a basket of assets. But with thousands of ETFs to choose from, it can get overwhelming. Here, we've narrowed the list down to 20 of our favorite funds, which we call the Kip ETF 20. The exchange-traded funds featured here offer a variety of strategies for investors, at low cost to get started. Karee Venema was long F as of this writing.

