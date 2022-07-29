Business
JetBlue Wins Spirit Airlines Bidding WarExBulletin
In a takeover that would create the nation’s 5th largest airline, JetBlue won a bidding war for ultra low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines. Federal antitrust regulators will have the final say.
JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:
The bidding war for Spirit Airlines is over and JetBlue is the winner. The Boston-based airline will pay $3.8 billion for ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit. And if the deal is approved by antitrust regulators, the new JetBlue would become the country’s fifth largest airline. But consumer advocates worry the merger will actually lead to higher rates and less competition, as NPR’s David Schaper reports.
DAVID SCHAPER, BYLINE: Spirit and JetBlue are very different airlines. JetBlue offers moderately low fares while offering free Wi-Fi, free entertainment on seat video screens, and free snacks. Oh, and their seats are taller and further back, providing what they say is the most legroom in the coach industry. There’s none of that on Spirit. Their seats are among the narrowest in the industry. And while the base fares are very low, Spirit charges extra for just about everything, even assigned seats and carry-on bags. But in an industry dominated by the Big Four – American, Delta, United and Southwest, which control about 80% of the market share – JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes told CNBC today that his airline’s combination with Spirit creates a new strong challenger.
(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)
ROBIN HAYES: The best thing we can do to create a more vibrant and competitive industry is to really strengthen this new, bigger JetBlue that can combine low fares and great service.
SCHAPER: JetBlue launched a hostile takeover bid in April after Spirit had already agreed to merge with fellow low-cost carrier Frontier. JetBlue offered shareholders significantly more cash in an all-cash deal and then continued to increase the offer until shareholders voted yesterday to reject the Frontier deal. The Spirit acquisition would nearly double the size of JetBlue, giving it 458 aircraft on more than 1,700 daily flights to more than 125 destinations.
DAVID SLOTNICK: What this merger is going to mean, assuming it’s approved by regulators, is that Spirit is going away, and a lot of those cheaper fares that we’re seeing will no longer exist.
SCHAPER: David Slotnick is a senior airline reporter for The Points Guy travel website.
SLOTNICK: At the same time, there’s going to be a real, real big-airline competitor in a way that we haven’t seen in years, really.
SCHAPER: And he says that might be especially true for certain destinations.
SLOTNICK: Both JetBlue and Spirit are very concentrated in Florida. JetBlue obviously has the northeast quite well. And, you know, these are great recreational routes – people visiting family, people going on vacation.
SCHAPER: But travel consumer advocate Bill McGee of the American Economic Liberties Project doesn’t think this merger will be good for consumers.
BILL MCGEE: No. I mean, I can’t put it any simpler than that. There is no way this will increase competition. This will decrease competition. And that’s what every airline merger has done in the last 30 years.
SCHAPER: McGee says that even though Spirit attracts the most customer service complaints in the industry, it benefits consumers in a way.
MCGEE: When an ultra-low-cost carrier like Spirit is in a market, the rates go down. Even if you fly with American or United, if Spirit is on that route, you pay less. You’re not going to pay as little as Spirit’s fee, but high rollers will have to lower their rates.
SCHAPER: So McGee predicts that if the deal is approved and Spirit is absorbed by JetBlue, airfares will go up across the board. He and other consumer advocates are urging the Justice Department to thoroughly review this proposed airline merger. David Schaper, NPR News.
(SOUND EXTRACTION OF “DON’T FLY SPIRIT” BY JACOB MANN BIG BAND)
Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/07/28/1114335468/jetblue-wins-the-bidding-war-for-spirit-airlines
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Philippines delivers air aid to areas cut off since earthquake July 29, 2022
- Prime Minister Modi to launch India’s first international bullion exchange in Gujarat July 29, 2022
- Tomb Raider 2 death, Alicia Vikander to be recast – The Hollywood Reporter July 29, 2022
- A dress of great price July 29, 2022
- Ivy Tech Program Helps Small Business Owners Prosper | News July 29, 2022