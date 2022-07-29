JetBlue Wins Spirit Airlines Bidding WarExBulletin

In a takeover that would create the nation’s 5th largest airline, JetBlue won a bidding war for ultra low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines. Federal antitrust regulators will have the final say.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

The bidding war for Spirit Airlines is over and JetBlue is the winner. The Boston-based airline will pay $3.8 billion for ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit. And if the deal is approved by antitrust regulators, the new JetBlue would become the country’s fifth largest airline. But consumer advocates worry the merger will actually lead to higher rates and less competition, as NPR’s David Schaper reports.

DAVID SCHAPER, BYLINE: Spirit and JetBlue are very different airlines. JetBlue offers moderately low fares while offering free Wi-Fi, free entertainment on seat video screens, and free snacks. Oh, and their seats are taller and further back, providing what they say is the most legroom in the coach industry. There’s none of that on Spirit. Their seats are among the narrowest in the industry. And while the base fares are very low, Spirit charges extra for just about everything, even assigned seats and carry-on bags. But in an industry dominated by the Big Four – American, Delta, United and Southwest, which control about 80% of the market share – JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes told CNBC today that his airline’s combination with Spirit creates a new strong challenger.

ROBIN HAYES: The best thing we can do to create a more vibrant and competitive industry is to really strengthen this new, bigger JetBlue that can combine low fares and great service.

SCHAPER: JetBlue launched a hostile takeover bid in April after Spirit had already agreed to merge with fellow low-cost carrier Frontier. JetBlue offered shareholders significantly more cash in an all-cash deal and then continued to increase the offer until shareholders voted yesterday to reject the Frontier deal. The Spirit acquisition would nearly double the size of JetBlue, giving it 458 aircraft on more than 1,700 daily flights to more than 125 destinations.

DAVID SLOTNICK: What this merger is going to mean, assuming it’s approved by regulators, is that Spirit is going away, and a lot of those cheaper fares that we’re seeing will no longer exist.

SCHAPER: David Slotnick is a senior airline reporter for The Points Guy travel website.

SLOTNICK: At the same time, there’s going to be a real, real big-airline competitor in a way that we haven’t seen in years, really.

SCHAPER: And he says that might be especially true for certain destinations.

SLOTNICK: Both JetBlue and Spirit are very concentrated in Florida. JetBlue obviously has the northeast quite well. And, you know, these are great recreational routes – people visiting family, people going on vacation.

SCHAPER: But travel consumer advocate Bill McGee of the American Economic Liberties Project doesn’t think this merger will be good for consumers.

BILL MCGEE: No. I mean, I can’t put it any simpler than that. There is no way this will increase competition. This will decrease competition. And that’s what every airline merger has done in the last 30 years.

SCHAPER: McGee says that even though Spirit attracts the most customer service complaints in the industry, it benefits consumers in a way.

MCGEE: When an ultra-low-cost carrier like Spirit is in a market, the rates go down. Even if you fly with American or United, if Spirit is on that route, you pay less. You’re not going to pay as little as Spirit’s fee, but high rollers will have to lower their rates.

SCHAPER: So McGee predicts that if the deal is approved and Spirit is absorbed by JetBlue, airfares will go up across the board. He and other consumer advocates are urging the Justice Department to thoroughly review this proposed airline merger. David Schaper, NPR News.

