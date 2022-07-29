



WASHINGTON DC – Today the American Chamber of Commerce filed a complaintwith co-plaintiffs Business Roundtable and the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry, against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for failing to follow proper procedures or provide adequate justification for its decision to rescind the 2020 Rule on proxy advisors before it is allowed to take effect. The Proxy Advisor Rule, finalized in 2020, created key protections for investors regarding proxy voting advice, eliminated conflicts of interest, and required new transparency and accountability measures for proxy advisory firms. The 2020 rule was rooted in a decade of evidence-based deliberations at the SEC that spanned multiple administrations and led to common-sense reforms designed to ensure the accuracy of information informing proxy voting recommendations and establishing protection mechanisms against prejudice and conflicts of interest. “The 2020 Proxy Advisor Rule was put in place to protect investors and boost the competitiveness of U.S. public capital markets. The SEC’s harmful decision to roll back these reforms will allow proxy advisors to operate like a black box, as they have for decades, and will discourage companies from going public and staying public,” said the chair and director. General of the United States House, Suzanne P. Clark. . “Public enterprises are a key source of growth and innovation for our economy and an important source of wealth creation for main street investors. However, the SEC’s recent actions will deteriorate the public company model, ultimately depriving main street investors and ordinary Americans of dynamic growth opportunities to help build wealth and save for retirement. Over the past two decades, the number of public enterprises decreases by about 50%. There are a number of reasons for the decline of public companies, but a rise in the number of activists who have taken over the proxy process is a major concern. Sound capital formation and strong corporate governance are essential to fostering the long-term performance of public companies. The 2020 Proxy Advisor Rule is an important part of the solution to reinvigorate the public company model. U.S. House Sues SEC for Failing to Follow Proper Administrative Procedure Act (APA) Procedures as Mandated by Congress in Repealing 2020 Proxy Advisor Rule . Specifically: The SEC has not provided serious evidence of new or changed circumstances to justify its actions. Instead, the SEC referred to the all-voluntary disclosure rules that proxy advisors recently adopted, which do not match the disclosure requirements of the 2020 rule and can be dropped at any time.

Instead, the SEC referred to the all-voluntary disclosure rules that proxy advisors recently adopted, which do not match the disclosure requirements of the 2020 rule and can be dropped at any time. The SEC did not provide strong justifications for its policy reversal. Given the contradiction of the amended rules with the factual findings underlying the 2020 rule, as well as the impact of the amended rules on serious reliance interests, the SEC was required under the APA to provide these justifications.

Given the contradiction of the amended rules with the factual findings underlying the 2020 rule, as well as the impact of the amended rules on serious reliance interests, the SEC was required under the APA to provide these justifications. The cost-benefit analysis of the amended rules is opportunistically framed. The analysis focuses on the benefits to the profitability of proxy advisors while ignoring the substantial costs to companies and investors, in violation of the APA and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “The SEC has not made a reasoned decision and has provided no serious evidence of new or changed circumstances to justify its actions. The House will continue to fight on behalf of the companies to ensure that the SEC holds advisers in vote responsibly and not move forward with regulation that hurts businesses, investors and capital markets,” Clark said. The U.S. House’s full complaint against the SEC can be viewed here.

