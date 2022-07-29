Sensex raises 712 points, Nifty settles above the 17,100 mark





Today’s Market Today (July 29, 2022): The benchmark BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) stock indices continued their gaining momentum for the third day in a row and ended up more than 1.2% on Friday, led by Reliance Industries, the IT stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 57,570.25, up 712.46 points (1.25%), while the Nifty 50 rallied 228.65 points (1.35%) to settle at 17,158 ,25. Out of the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Induslnd Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC), NTPC, Nestle India and Bharti Airtel were the best winners. In contrast, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, ITC and Axis Bank were the only losers. Among the sector indices on NSE, Nifty Metal jumped 3.86%, Nifty Oil & Gas rose 2.18%, Nifty Consumer Durables rose 1.75%, Nifty IT climbed 1.71% and Nifty Media rose 1.42%. In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap Index ended at 24,050.90, up 239.42 points (1.01%), while the S&P BSE SmallCap came in at 27,056.38. , up 367.07 points (1.38%). On NSE, the volatility index or India VIX fell 2.71% to 16.55. Commenting on Bank Nifty, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said: “The week ended on a high note with Bank Nifty’s bulls having full control and beating the bears from left to right and center. The index remains in buy-on-dip mode with immediate support at the 36800 level. Upside resistance lies at 38000 where the highest open interest is accumulated on the call side and once broken through it there will be a new rally towards the 38,500-39,000 area.” “Wall Street staged a robust rally after a shaky open due to a contraction in the U.S. economy as the market perceived that aggressive monetary policy was soon to end. This added optimism domestically and the rupee has strengthened against the dollar, increasing the appetite for FII,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services World Market (from AP) European stocks advanced on Friday after a mixed session in Asia, where Chinese markets fell after the country’s leaders acknowledged that the slowing economy would miss its official growth target of 5.5% this year. . Germany’s DAX added 0.6% to 13,366.52, while France’s CAC 40 rose 1.3% in early trading to 6,423.56. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.6% to 7,390.79. The future of Dow Industrials rose 0.2% while that of the S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.4% to 20,156.51 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9% to 3,253.24 after Chinese leaders said after a meeting of planning that the country would stick to a zero COVID policy which has disrupted manufacturing and other business activities. This underscores the high cost the Xi government is willing to incur to stop the virus in a politically sensitive year when it is widely expected to attempt to extend its term. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell less than 0.1% to end at 27,801.64, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 6,945.20. The South Korean Kospi added 0.7% to 2,451.50.

