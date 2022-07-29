Joint Statement from Mayor Bruce Harrell, Council Chair Debora Juarez and Council Transportation Committee Chair Alex Pedersen on Sound Transit Board’s Passing of Motion 2022-57





Today we welcome the unanimous adoption of Sound Transit Movement 2022-57, a critical milestone for the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions (WSBLE) project. This action selects a preferred route and station locations for portions of the WSBLE project and requests additional studies to inform decisions about the remaining stations. The motion is consistent with Joint Resolution 32055, passed unanimously by City Council and signed by the Mayor earlier this month, which presented a City position on WSBLE, based on years of engagement and consensus building with Sound Transit and other partner agencies, and community members and stakeholders through projected alignment. We thank the board and staff of Sound Transit, as well as the countless members of the community, our City Council and stakeholders who volunteered their time and expertise to bring us here. This motion allows Sound Transit, the City of Seattle and other partners to take the time to listen to community members and understand their needs. Clarity of what we consider to be the most successful path for WSBLE in Seattle will help streamline the project’s progress quickly and efficiently by providing a pathway for agreement from the start on which alternatives have the most potential for success. As we join our partners in celebrating this milestone, there is a lot of work ahead of us, including: Additional study and community engagement that meets Chinatown-International communities demand solutions that provide meaningful benefits to the local community without damage or disparate impacts. This process will necessarily include reviewing new refinements in a transparent process with the community and the City is committed to supporting this effort. West of Seattle Connect the Duwamish Water Crossing, Delridge and West Seattle Junction expansion segments to conduct engineering, design and permitting. We will continue to partner with Sound Transit to ensure the project avoids or mitigates the displacement of businesses or residences and minimizes environmental impacts.

Connect the Duwamish Water Crossing, Delridge and West Seattle Junction expansion segments to conduct engineering, design and permitting. We will continue to partner with Sound Transit to ensure the project avoids or mitigates the displacement of businesses or residences and minimizes environmental impacts. Additional due diligence of alternatives in GARDEN this would improve pedestrian safety, create new transit-oriented development opportunities, and minimize impacts on local businesses.

this would improve pedestrian safety, create new transit-oriented development opportunities, and minimize impacts on local businesses. Further study of mix-and-match refinements in Downtown aligning the tunnel to optimize access and minimize impacts to drive better outcomes for the region’s fastest growing job center South Lake Union and the most important destination in the region Seattle Center .

aligning the tunnel to optimize access and minimize impacts to drive better outcomes for the region’s fastest growing job center and the most important destination in the region . Further study of refinements in the South Interbay and Interbay Ballard sections to avoid impacts on steep grades, transportation and property, and to improve safe pedestrian access to stations. We also know that Sound Transit has real financial challenges to deliver all of Sound Transit 3 (ST3). With our partners, the City plans to play a role in facilitating third-party funding and fundraising strategies to help Sound Transit meet its costs. Over the next year, we will develop these strategies, in line with the additional community work described above, and with Sound Transits’ completion of the environmental analysis and final environmental impact statement, which is essential to define the potential impacts and required mitigation measures of Sound Transits. Transit. Ultimately, we anticipate an agreement with Sound Transit that details third-party funding commitments as part of their final actions to confirm a direction for the WSBLE project late next year. WSBLE is one of the largest infrastructure projects in our region’s history. We are thrilled to be a partner in moving this project forward, not only for the residents of Seattle who overwhelmingly supported the 2016 ST3 ballot measure, but also for the entire region which will benefit from new public transit connections to the employment centers, housing opportunities, and destinations, including Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Seattle Center, and our fast-growing neighborhoods of Ballard and West Seattle. WSBLE is an example of how we are moving forward as One Seattle, and the City of Seattle is a committed partner of Sound Transit in the planning, licensing and delivery of this transformative project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://harrell.seattle.gov/2022/07/29/joint-statement-from-mayor-bruce-harrell-council-president-debora-juarez-and-council-transportation-committee-chair-alex-pedersen-on-sound-transit-board-adoption-of-motion-2022-57/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos