The Choco Taco is discontinued, but its legacy lives on at the South Bay Ice Cream Shop Rockos





Growing up, Bay Area native Lori Phillips had a special love for chocolate ice cream tacos. She has fond memories of visiting Taco Bell as a child, just to order a Chocolate Tacos the waffle cone taco shell with fudge ice cream that Klondike recently announced has been abandoned after 39 years. At the time, Phillips could never have imagined that she would later start her own company dedicated to creating revamped versions of ice cream. In fact, it wasn’t until she tried it again as an adult and was hit by a wave of nostalgia that she felt the desire to improve on the now-defunct novelty dessert. . It’s a brilliant and fantastic concept, says Phillips. The product itself captures so much nostalgia and has a bit of a cult following, but I can’t help but think it was made for kids. I wanted to make it again with higher quality ingredients and a waffle cone shell that wouldn’t get soggy. Phillips, the founder of Ice Cream Frozen Tacos in Santa Clara, is dedicated to handcrafting wholesome, filling tacos filled with velvety smooth ice cream, dipped in a chocolate or peanut butter coating, and topped with crispy, crunchy toppings. She sources organic ingredients locally, including products from Full Belly Farm, dairy from Straus and chocolate from Berkeley-based TCHO. Phillips uses liquid nitrogen to freeze the treats, likening the process of making tacos to a sweet science experiment. Cathy Park Cathy Park Cathy Park It’s an apt comparison considering that Phillips began her ice cream taco journey while earning her doctorate. at Stanford in immunology. The first batch of liquid nitrogen was actually the one I took from my lab, says Phillips. But what started as a passion project in 2012 quickly grew into a stand at markets and agricultural fairs, and a few years later she invested in a truck to expand Rockos into commissaries and catering. In 2018, Phillips opened a physical store near Santa Clara University. The shop is covered in images of dogs, an ode to Phillips’ pup named Rocko, and exudes a courage that speaks to the creativity that ice cream tacos embody. With 18 ice cream flavors, nine year-round, and nine rotations paired with a choice of four dips and a variety of toppings, the potential taco combinations can seem virtually endless. In reality, Rockos ice cream flavors are relatively simple without too much mixing. This is because the taco functions as a package, in which the toppings can also shine. Freshly baked taco shells, in regular or tiny sizes, contain all the complementary elements. And while visitors have the option of customizing their tacos to their liking, the shop also lists some recommended tried-and-true combinations, including Phillips’ favorite. Aptly named The Founder, this taco is filled with espresso-flavored ice cream, dipped in dark chocolate and topped with chunks of almonds. The most commonly ordered taco combinations incorporate cookies and ice cream, with The Youngster being a frequently hit taco with cookies and ice cream, a milk chocolate coating and sprinkles. It’s also worth noting that the shop offers three all-time vegan flavors and one vegan and gluten-free waffle cone shell. For Phillips, it was important that Rockos appeal to people of all ages who want to reminisce about a childhood favorite, as well as younger customers who want to try a new take on a frozen treat. So while this may be the end of an era for Choco Taco fans, the legacy lives on in the South Bay. Cathy Park Cathy Park Cathy Park Cathy Park

