Consumers continued to spend in June despite remaining wary of the future

Comment this story Comment

Consumer spending surged in June as Americans continued to absorb stubbornly high prices for groceries, gasoline and other basic necessities. But the mood of those buyers remained fairly gloomy, potentially signaling that a large pullback could be on the horizon. Two data points released Friday in a week rich in economic markers illustrate how US consumer behavior has approached a tipping point heading into the second half of the year.

Overall consumer spending rose 1.1% in June, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday, a significant increase from the 0.2% recorded in May. The increase came in a month when gasoline prices topped $5 a gallon in many parts of the country and the consumer confidence index, as measured by the University of Michigan, hit a low. record low of 50.

US economy shrinks again in second quarter, reigniting recession fears

As gasoline prices retreated somewhat in July, consumer confidence climbed to 51.5, a marginal improvement but still the second-lowest level on the index. Whether this is the start of a slow rebound or a tiny blip is unclear. When consumer morale is low, many Americans may be forced to cut spending. This is the type of behavior that can drag an economy into a recession. And consumer sentiment hasn’t been this low in recent history, even during recessions.

Economic growth contracted in the first six months of the year, but strength in the labor market and consumer spending continued to keep the economy from faltering so far.

With consumer spending accounting for two-thirds of the US economy, policymakers and economists are watching closely for signs of a slowdown. To combat rising inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates since March to dampen consumer demand. Several companies are reporting a bleaker outlook in the coming months, but so far many have not seen a sharp turnaround in consumer spending. The data released on Friday bears this out. Consumers continue to spend, but price increases are weighing on them and could soon lead to a change in behavior.

Neil Saunders, chief executive of analytics firm Global Data, said while the 1.1% spending looks robust, it is almost entirely due to inflation.

So basically Americans have to spend more to buy the same amount of stuff, he said. The increase in spending is also much lower than the increase in income, suggesting that many households have to dip into savings or take on debt to fund their spending.

This imbalance is not sustainable, Saunders warned.

We’ve already seen many discretionary categories, like apparel and electronics, slow down and today’s report suggests there could be a further downturn on the cards, he added.

Gas was the most notable figure in the report’s spending breakdown, which is unsurprising given that US prices hit record highs in June, when the national average for a gallon of fuel topped 5 $ for the first time. Spending jumped nearly 49% that month, after rising 20% ​​in May.

Clothing and footwear spending stabilized in June, which could be attributed to back-to-school shopping. Yet BEA figures show consumers are spending the most on housing, utilities, food and medical care.

Inflation explained: how prices took off

Counterintuitively, the report also shows that consumers spent more on recreational goods and vehicles. Spending jumped 1.3% in June, compared to a 9% drop in May. Motor vehicles and parts, which fell 53% in May, rose 18% last month.

Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, said the numbers could be explained by supply and demand for new and used vehicles over the past few months, thanks in part to shortages of semiconductor chips. The House on Thursday passed the $280 billion Chips and Science Act, which sets aside about $52 billion for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Supply has yet to catch up with demand and may not before and if the semiconductor lockdown is resolved, Hamrick said. Manufacturers have raised prices, also in part because of the increased complexity of technology associated with new vehicles. On the horizon, however, the ability to raise prices may begin to fade, as [electronic vehicles] come to market and if consumer demand weakens due to macroeconomic factors.

The central bank on Wednesday raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the fourth of seven hikes expected this year, in an ongoing bid to contain inflation, which jumped 9.1% year-on-year in June. But there are also fears that a larger decline in consumption could tip the economy into recession.

On Thursday, the BEA announced that gross domestic product fell for a second straight quarter, slipping 0.9% annualized from April to June. This follows the 1.6% decline in the three months ended March 31. Although six months of contraction is a typical indicator of a recession, the official decision is made by a panel of experts. Yet recessions are not typical when unemployment is near record lows at 3.6%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that employers added 372,000 new positions last month.

Mixed messages on the economy raise questions about recession risks

Some BEA categories showed signs of slower growth. Spending on food and beverages, which jumped 8.4% in May, rose 3.6% in June, according to the BEA. Recreational services such as concerts and tickets to sporting events or gym memberships also fell, a sign that consumers may be retreating to better afford basic necessities.

Amid the mixes of high and sustained inflation, income and spending, consumers are clearly struggling, Hamrick said. Adjusted for inflation, spending barely moves.

With the savings rate down and at its lowest level in years, it’s hard to see how consumers and households in general can gain more traction or positive momentum. Ultimately, the salvation would be a broad decline in inflation, he said.