Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: US economy remains ‘resilient’ despite falling GDP





“That’s not what we see right now when you look at the economy,” she said. “Job creation continues, household finances remain strong, consumers are spending and businesses are growing.”

The second-quarter reading of the change in gross domestic product showed a 0.9% decline from the previous quarter, when the economy contracted 1.6%. That points to an economy transitioning to “steadier and more sustainable growth,” Yellen said. Such a slowdown is expected given the strong economic recovery that has happened from the depths of the pandemic, she said.

“Our economy remains resilient” in its rebound from the pandemic, Yellen added.

However, “unacceptably high” levels of inflation — something not seen at this level since the 1970s and early 1980s — are weighing on Americans and their finances, Yellen said.

“I think the malaise that households are feeling is not because of the job market,” she said. “Some may worry that the … labor market is weakening, but I think the biggest burden on household sentiment is inflation.” Noting that headwinds and uncertainties persist, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues and global economic instability, Yellen said she sees a path where inflation levels could decline while the labor market could retain some of its strength. “It’s a very unusual situation: we have a slowdown, the labor market remains very tight,” she said. “We could still see some easing of labor market pressures [feel like] the labor market functions in full employment.” Yellen’s comments on the strength of the economy followed similar sentiment from analysts, policymakers and other economists. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told CNN that while the U.S. economy is likely to slide into a recession, it hasn’t happened yet. “It’s a downturn. We’re not in a recession, certainly not in the first half of this year,” Zandi said. “We have created far too many jobs.” However, the risk of a recession in the near future is high, he said, putting the risk of a recession in the next 12 months at around 50/50. “We have to take a break here to avoid recession. We need a bit of luck.” Recessions typically involve rising unemployment across the economy, but the jobless rate has been 3.6%, near historic lows, for four straight months. In the current economy, a recession would result in the loss of 3 to 4 million jobs, Zandi said. Both the Federal Reserve and the White House have cited soaring inflation as their number one challenge. The Fed on Wednesday approved another oversized rate hike in its battle to bring prices down, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also saying he did not consider the economy to be in recession. President Joe Biden on Thursday touted the Cut Inflation Act, a bipartisan deal to fund initiatives such as health care and clean energy. These spending efforts will help reduce inflationary pressures, Biden said, further strengthening the economy. CNN Business’ Matt Egan contributed to this report.

