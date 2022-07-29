Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO – Some of the most active companies trading Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,692.92, up 236.21 points.)

UEX Corp. (TSX: UEX). Materials. Up six cents, or 14.46%, to 47.5 cents on 18.1 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. Energy. Up 13 cents, or 5.67%, to $2.42 on 7.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.28%, to $57.51 on 6.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 0.65%, to $24.40 on 6.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Up 31 cents, or 1.34%, to $23.44 on 6.3 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: GIC). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 2.53%, to $10.13 on 5.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG). Up four cents to $81.77. Magna International said on Friday that COVID-19 lockdowns in China and a stronger U.S. dollar against other currencies, particularly the euro, negatively impacted the company’s second-quarter results. The Aurora, Ont.-based auto parts maker posted a loss in its latest quarter. It lost $156 million or 54 cents per diluted share in the second quarter, which includes $1.24 of non-cash impairment charges related to the company’s investment in Russia. The results compare with earnings of US$424 million or US$1.40 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income fell to US$243 million or 83 cents per share from US$426 million. US dollars or US$1.40 per share a year earlier. However, sales increased compared to the same period in 2021. Magna said sales for the three months ended June 30 were $9.36 billion, an increase of 3.6% over to $9.03 billion last year. The company said the rise in sales was mainly due to a 2% increase in global light vehicle production, largely due to a 14% increase in North America.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Up 16 cents, or 0.28%, to $57.51. Enbridge has extended its push into liquefied natural gas as global demand soars, by taking a stake in a proposed LNG project on the West Coast. On Friday, the Calgary-based energy company announced an agreement to jointly invest in the construction and operation of the Woodfibre LNG processing and export facility near Squamish, British Columbia. billion, with Pacific Energy retaining a 70% stake. Enbridge also reported that profit attributable to common shareholders fell in its most recent quarter despite higher revenues. It earned $450 million or 22 cents per share in the second quarter, up from $1.39 billion or 69 cents per share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $1.35 billion or 67 cents per share, compared to $1.36 billion or 67 cents per share in the same period of 2021. Revenue in the three months ended June 30 was $13.22 billion, compared to $10.95 billion in the year-ago quarter, the company said. Enbridge reaffirmed its 2022 financial guidance for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $15 billion and $15.6 billion and distributable cash flow of $5.20 to $5.50 per share.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Up $2.31, or 3.91%, to $61.37. Imperial Oil CEO Brad Corson said on Friday that the federal government’s strategy to cut emissions was getting very aggressive and expanding capacity from what was technically and economically feasible. Earlier this month, Ottawa released a statement outlining ways to design the oil and gas emissions cap, which is part of its 2030 emissions reduction plan, and launched consultations on it. The first option is a cap and trade system under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act which sets regulated limits on emissions from the sector. The second option would impose a higher carbon price on industry. Imperial has set its own targets to reduce its greenhouse gas intensity by 30% by 2030 and achieve net zero in the company’s oil sands operations by 2050. His comments come as the company posted a meteoric rise in profits in its latest quarter amid soaring energy prices and increased production. The Calgary-based company said its second-quarter net profit was $2.41 billion or $3.63 per share, more than six times higher than the $366 million or 50 cents per share it reported during the same period of 2021. Total revenue and other revenue in the three months ended June 30 was $17.31 billion, compared to $8.05 billion last year. The company also announced a third-quarter dividend of 34 cents per share.

Tim Hortons (Restaurant Brands International Inc.)(TSX: QSR). Up 58 cents, or 0.85%, to $68.65. Tim Hortons said Friday it reached a proposed settlement in several class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant’s mobile app breached customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer free coffee and a donut to affected users. The company said the settlement, negotiated with the legal teams involved in the lawsuits, still requires court approval. The coffee and donut chain said the deal would see eligible app users receive a free hot drink and baked goods. Tim Hortons said in court documents it will also permanently delete any geolocation information it may have collected between April 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020, and require third-party service providers to do the same. The proposed settlement comes after an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs found the mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting large amounts of location information from customers.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 29, 2022.

TO SHARE: