Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday July 29
A screen displays the Fed’s rate announcement as a trader reacts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Review of a summer Friday
2. Amazon: In fact, consumers are doing well
An Amazon Prime truck driver is seen in Los Angeles, California on Amazon Prime Day, July 12, 2022.
Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images
Well, Amazon consumers, anyway. Shares of the e-commerce giant fell earlier this week, when Walmart cut its profit outlook as historic inflation levels weigh on consumers. But Amazon executives said Thursday, when the company released its quarterly results, that inflation was not hitting its customers as hard as other retailers. This is because Amazon and Walmart cater to different customers. “Amazon’s core consumer is better off than Walmart’s consumer, and that seems to allow them to outperform Walmart,” said DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte. Amazon shares rose sharply in premarket trading. CNBC’s Annie Palmer breaks it down here.
3. The iPhone is coming
A customer holds the new green-colored Apple iPhone 13 pro shortly after it went on sale inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York City on March 18, 2022.
fresh mike | Reuters
Apple shares rose in premarket trading after the gargantuan gadget supplier beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly results and revenues. Cupertino kids can thank their pride and joy, the good old reliable iPhone. The strong sales came even as the iPhone 13 is in the second half of its product cycle, which means a new model is coming soon. “We had an all-time high in Switches and saw double-digit growth for customers new to iPhone,” CEO Tim Cook said. Still, although Cook said the company expects revenue growth to be strong in the current quarter, he cited “pockets of softness.” Apple’s slowing growth in services is a potential cause for concern, writes CNBC’s Kif Leswing.
4. JetBlue’s next destination
Terminal A at LaGuardia International Airport for JetBlue and Spirit Airlines in New York.
Leslie Joseph | CNBC
It took months, a lot of back and forth, several bids and a few deferred shareholder votes, but JetBlue finally did it. The airline convinced low-cost carrier Spirit to drop its merger with fellow budget carrier Frontier and agree to be acquired by JetBlue in a $3.8 billion deal. Now comes the hardest part for JetBlue and Spirit: getting the merger-skeptical Biden administration to approve the acquisition. For example, the Justice Department sued last year to block JetBlue’s Northeast alliance with American Airlines. This case will be tried in September. Still, JetBlue is bullish and expects regulators to approve the Spirit deal either late next year or early 2024, with the merger finalized in the first half of 2024. CNBC’s Leslie Josephs explains here.
5. Biden and Xi speak at a tense moment
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone call on Thursday. Pictured is their November 15, 2021 virtual reunion.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
The American President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for more than two hours on Thursday, and they began arranging their first face-to-face meeting since Biden’s inauguration. The long conversation between the two superpower leaders came after the House sent a bill to boost US competitiveness with China to Biden, and as the world focuses on Taiwan, the self-governing island which China claims as its own. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, has indicated she may visit Taiwan on a trip to Asia that begins this week, which could inflame U.S.-China relations. At the beginning of the week, meanwhile, The New York Times reported that US officials are increasingly concerned that China will act against Taiwan in the next 18 months. Despite all that, it appears Biden and Xi had a constructive appeal, experts say. Read CNBC reporter Evelyn Cheng’s take on Beijing here.
CNBC’s Jesse Pound, Annie Palmer, Kif Leswing, Leslie Josephs and Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.
Register nowfor the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer’s every stock market move. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/29/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-friday-july-29.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]