Zee Sony Merger Receives Stock Exchange Approval

Media and entertainment conglomerate ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for its proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd, has the company said in a statement Friday.

Calling it a firm and positive step in the overall merger approvals process, the company said the approvals allow it to take the next steps towards the same thing which is now subject to ICC (Competition Commission of India), NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and shareholders.

Last December, the two companies announced that they had signed definitive agreements to merge and combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. The agreements followed the conclusion of a negotiation period during which ZEEL and SPNI conducted mutual due diligence, the two companies said in a statement. After closing, the newly merged company will be listed on the stock exchange in India.

Punit Goenka will lead the combined company as Managing Director and CEO. The majority of the combined company’s board of directors will be appointed by Sony Group and will include SPNI’s current Managing Director and CEO, NP Singh. Upon closing, Singh will assume a broader executive position at SPE as President, Sony Pictures India (a division of SPE) reporting to Ravi Ahuja, SPE’s President of Global Television Studios and SPE Business Development. The combined entity will own 75 television channels, two video streaming services, two film studios and a digital content studio. Media industry analysts believe the two companies should complement each other. While Sony has a rich catalog of sports and general mainstream entertainment (GEC) channels, Zee has a large recall in the regional space. Both have very strong movie libraries, they point out.

Admittedly, the founding family of Zees had been embroiled in a bitter battle with Invesco, its largest shareholder for three months prior to the announcement of the merger, which had approached a divisional bench of the Bombay High Court to challenge an earlier order which had retained the American fund. manager to convene an extraordinary meeting of shareholders to remove CEO Punit Goenka and reconstitute Zee’s board of directors. Zee had challenged Invesco’s attempt to restructure the board in court and alleged the US investor was trying to take over India’s largest publicly listed broadcaster at the behest of another company.

