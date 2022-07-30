How do you differentiate a bear rally in stocks from a new bull run?

Could it be that the bear market that started the year and was officially confirmed in June is already heading for the history books? Or are investors being sucked into a bearish rally?

The broader market has rallied in recent weeks, with the Morningstar US Market Index now up nearly 12% from its 52-week low on June 16, a day after the Federal Reserve raised benchmarks. rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the most since 1994. , as it struggles to contain soaring inflation. It raised rates again by 0.75% on Wednesday, as expected.

Over the past six weeks, investors have crowded into stocks as if the stage has been set for a new phase of expansion. This follows a five-month slide. The Morningstar US Market Index peaked at 11,941.5 on January 3 before falling 23% on June 13, placing it in official bear market status. The index hit a low of 8,977.9 before rising 11.3% to close at 10,000 on July 28.

The Morningstar U.S. technology index approached the bear market on March 14 when it closed down 19.8% from its peak on November 22. The index then soared, gaining 17.3% on March 29 before resuming its downward trend. The index lost 27% between its close on March 29 and its low on June 16. Since then, it has risen 11.5% as of July 28.

A common rule of thumb: a new bull market is marked by a 20% gain from the bottom for an extended period. Research Ned Davis, an independent global investment research provider based in Nokomis, Florida, uses the Dow Jones Industrial Average to track bulls and bears as there is more history associated with the index. They argue that a 30% rise in stocks for more than 50 days, or a 13% gain for more than 155 days, heralds the start of a new bull market.

What is a bear trap?

Beware of the bear market rally, also known as the bear trap, the sucker rally, and the dead cat’s bounce. A phenomenon characterized by a rapid and powerful rise in stocks is usually triggered by short sellers hedging bets and value-oriented investors grabbing the worst-hit stocks, assuming the worst is over to see the market fall back. Bear market rallies tend to be limited, short-lived, and end as quickly as they began, often leaving investors worse off.

Bear market rallies happen in days and weeks, not months and quarters, says Ed Clissold, chief US strategist for Ned Davis Research.

A case in point: after falling to a new low of 12,581.2 on March 14, the Nasdaq rallied for the next two weeks to reach 14,619.6 on March 29, a gain of 16%. at 11,264.4 on May 24. It eventually slipped to a 52-week low of 10,646.10 on June 16, a loss of 33.44% from its all-time high on November 19. As of yesterday’s close, the index had risen to 12,162.6 for a gain. 15% from its low in June.

The median gain of the biggest rallies that have occurred in bear markets is 11.5% over 39 days, according to Ned Davis Research.

Outliers include the rally that occurred during the April 1930 bear market that continued through July 1932. Between October 5, 1931 and November 9, 1931, stocks gained 30.6%. In modern times, during the bear market from September 1978 to April 1980, stocks rose 28.1% between November 14, 1978 and February 13, 1980, a period of 456 days.

Bearish rally or new bull?

How do investors tell the difference between a bear rally and the birth of a new bull market?

Investment professionals look for certain technical signals to be in place before confirming that a reversal is underway. What is critical is the number of stocks participating in a move, which is why these types of indicators are called in market technical parlance width push signals. The duration of the move and the price gains associated with it are also important. The indicators that most reliably confirm that there is a move to a new bull market are:

On the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American and Nasdaq, 90% of common stocks are trading above their 10-day moving averages.

Stocks that go up on the NYSE outpace those that go down by nearly a 2-to-1 margin for at least 10 days.

More than 55% of NYSE stocks set new 20-day highs.

These events only occur during bullish turns, says NDRs Clissold. It points to the end of the pandemic-induced bear market in March 2020, the shortest in history. It lasted 33 or 40 days, depending on whether you looked at the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average, where there was a series of powerful rallies that occurred in March and early April, signaling further upward movement.

Faced with the worst first half for stocks and bonds in 50 years, the highest inflation in 40 years and an endless barrage of bad economic data, investors could be excused for looking for bargains amid the rubble. and assume that most of the damage is done.

Wall Street pros disagree on whether we are at an inflection point in the markets. Some see indications that we have probably reached the lows in equities, while others warn of more trouble ahead.

James Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group in Minneapolis, represents the more bullish camp. He notes that the bottom may have already been reached as the Fed nears the end of its tightening cycle, growth slows and inflation begins to reverse. Plus, he thinks most of the vendors are long gone.

Are there still nervous Nellies? he asks.

In stark contrast is David Kotok, co-founder and chief investment officer of Cumberland Advisors, a Sarasota, Fla.-registered investment advisory firm with $3.5 billion under management.

We haven’t reached extreme levels of fear yet, says Kotok. We didn’t bottom out because we didn’t see extreme selling. He expects interest rates to continue to rise as inflation proves harder to control, geopolitical tensions escalate and shocks arise. He is also concerned about the risk of contagion emanating from slowdowns in global economies.

What bear market data tells us

A look at the data associated with bear markets suggests that the pessimists are on the right side of history. In the 30 bear markets that have occurred since 1929, the stock market recorded an average decline of 29.7% and the decline lasted an average of 341 days,according to Ned Davis Research.

To better understand how long this bear market could last, consider their relationship to recessions. The stock market tends to peak at a median of 5.3 months before recessions begin, according to NDR’s Clissold. And the stock market hits a low four months before the end of a recession.

Right now, from a technical point of view, the United States could well be in a recession.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that gross domestic product fell 0.9% in the second quarter, after contracting 1.6% in the first quarter. Two consecutive quarters of shrinking economic growth define a recession.

Still, economists and government officials have refrained from ringing the recession bell, noting that the labor market remains strong and consumer spending is holding up. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week after the central bank raised rates again that he did not believe the economy was in recession.

In its three-bear scenario, NDR lays out the possibilities for the bear market to evolve if a recession occurs this year, next year, or not at all.

If a recession occurs in the second half of 2022, the stock market could fall by 10% or more. Bear markets that coincide with recessions tend to drop nearly 35% on average and last 15.3 months. If that were to be the case, the sooner it started, the sooner it would be over given that a bear market bottoms four months before a recession, setting the stage for a shorter than average recessionary bear market.

If a recession were to occur in 2023, it would make the current bear market twice as long as average, and would likely lead to many bear market rallies that would eventually fail as they have in the past. Clissold cites 1973, 1978, and 2000 as past bear markets that saw many rallies between their start and end with a peak gain of 15.9%, 14.3%, and 15.5%, respectively.

The last and best case scenario is if there is no recession at all. Stocks are down an average of 25% in a 9.1-month non-recessive bear market. Over the past 50 years, the average decline has been 18% over 6.8 months.

If the Fed can strike the delicate balance of controlling inflation by slowing the economy without tipping the country into a recession, Clissold says, the cyclical downturn is likely about to end.