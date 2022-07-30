Stocks rally again and close best month since November 2020





Stock market gains in recent weeks have been fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings reports and falling bond yields, which have retreated after climbing much of this year on interest rate expectations. higher interest. You’ve seen 10-year Treasury yields fall precipitously, said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. With inflation so high, I think the Fed is expected to stay on track, but it’s damaging enough for the economy to need to pivot in 2023. The S&P 500 rose 57.86 points to 4,130.29. The Dow gained 315.50 points to close at 32,845.13. The Nasdaq gained 228.09 points to 12,390.69. Small company stocks also gained ground. The Russell 2000 rose 12.20 points, or 0.7%, to 1,885.23. It ended July with a 10.4% gain. Weak economic data, including a report on Thursday showing the U.S. economy contracted last quarter and could be in recession, also boosted stocks higher by giving some investors reassurance that the Federal Reserve will be able to slow its aggressive pace of rate hikes sooner. provided that. The central bank on Wednesday raised its main short-term interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, taking it to its highest level since 2018. The Fed is raising rates in a bid to slow the US economy and rein in inflation. An inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.8% in June from a year ago, the biggest increase in four decades, leaving Americans with no relief from soaring prices . Month-over-month inflation accelerated to 1% in June from a monthly increase of 0.6% in May, the Commerce Department said on Friday. The numbers underscored persistent inflation that is eroding Americans’ purchasing power, weakening their confidence in the economy and threatening Democrats in Congress ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whyy.org/articles/wall-street-stocks-rally-again-best-month-since-nov-2020/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos