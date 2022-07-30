Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. announces its voluntary delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange





LAVAL, QC, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune“or the”Company“) (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified, fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and goal-oriented lifestyle brands, announced today that it has applied and received approval for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“). Delisting from the TSX will not affect the Company’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq“). The Company believes that the trading volume of its shares on the TSX no longer justifies the expense and administrative effort associated with maintaining this listing, especially given the listing of Neptune on the Nasdaq. The Company also believes that the Nasdaq provides its shareholders with sufficient liquidity and that the cost savings resulting from the elimination of TSX listing fees and associated professional fees, as well as the savings in time and effort from management necessary to maintain a dual listing, may be redirected to further the business of the Company. Neptune anticipates that its common shares will be delisted from the TSX at the close of business on August 15, 2022. Following the delisting from the TSX, Neptune shareholders can trade their common shares through their brokers on Nasdaq. Like most brokers Canada, including many discount and online brokers, have the ability to buy and sell Nasdaq-listed securities, Neptune’s listing on Nasdaq will continue to provide shareholders with the same accessibility to trade the Company’s common stock. . Shareholders holding shares in Canadian brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm how to trade Neptune shares on the Nasdaq. Pursuant to Section 720(b)(i) of the TSX Companies Handbook, shareholder approval is not required with respect to the voluntary delisting as an alternate market for the shares will exist on the Nasdaq. Forward-looking statements Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause Neptune’s actual results to differ materially from historical results or any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are encouraged to consider statements labeled with the terms “believes”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “will”, “should” or “plans” to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of delisting from the TSX as well as future results, the accessibility and ability to trade the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq, and the expected continued listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the “Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information” section contained in Neptune’s most recent Annual Information Form, which also forms part of Neptune’s most recent Annual Report. Neptune on Form40-F, and which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml . All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Neptune does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither NASDAQ nor the Toronto Stock Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Based at Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a diversified health and wellness company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of affordable, high-quality consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and health-driven lifestyle brands. an objective. The company uses a highly flexible and cost-effective manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass-market partners. and its e-commerce channels. For more information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/ . SOURCENeptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neptune-wellness-solutions-inc-announces-voluntary-delisting-from-toronto-stock-exchange-301595900.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos