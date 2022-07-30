Merger between Sony Pictures Networks and Zee approved by Indian stock exchanges





The proposed merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) in India and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited) has received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in the country. “The exchange approval marks a firm and positive step in the overall merger approval process,” ZEEL said in a statement. “The approvals allow the company to move forward with the next steps in the overall merger process.” In April of this year, Sony Pictures Networks changed its corporate name to Culver Max Entertainment. The name is used exclusively by the holding company, with Sony Pictures Networks continuing to be the consumer-facing brand. In December 2021, the companies signed definitive agreements to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI and combine their linear television networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. The merged company will retain Zee’s stock exchange listing in India. But Sony will provide a large cash injection and control a majority stake of almost 51%. Punit Goenka de Zee will lead the combined company as Managing Director and CEO. The majority of the board will be appointed by Sony Group and will include SPNI’s current Managing Director and CEO, NP Singh. Once the deal closes, Singh will take on a broader senior role at SPE as President, Sony Pictures India (a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment) reporting to Ravi Ahuja, SPE’s President for Global Television Studios and Business Development. company SPE. The merger remains subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals.

