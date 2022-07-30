

The stock market closed higher on Friday, with July marking the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020, and the Nasdaq having its best month since April 2020. The S&P 500 gained 1.4% on Friday, taking July’s monthly gain to 9.1%, the highest since the index gained nearly 11% in November 2020. The news relieved those who feared the The Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike does send stocks plummeting, but the economy remains on the move with high inflation and fears of recession. Why the market did so well in July Blue-chip tech companies that beat expectations, including Apple and Amazon, which together have a market value of $4 trillion, drove the markets’ highlight month. Here’s how other notable stocks fared in July: Apples stock price rose 19%, while Amazon rose more than 28%. Amazon added about $140 billion in market valuation on Friday only.

Oil companies had a strong month, with the stock prices of Exxon and Chevron each rising 13% in the past month, respectively. What future for the economy? Wall Street’s strength in July may have eased fears for some, but questions remain about the impact of inflation on long-term markets. I’m not as optimistic as the market seems to be, said Lauren Goodwin, economist at New York Life Investments. The New York Times. But running for the hills when inflation is so high is only a drag on returns. We have to stay invested.

window.fbAsyncInit = function() { FB.init({

appId : '528443600593200',

xfbml : true, version : 'v2.9' }); };

(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/u-s-world/2022/7/29/23284285/july-was-the-best-month-for-the-stock-market-since-november-2020-economy-wall-street-investments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos