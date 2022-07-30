FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks what to expect on the market next week

PayPal will reveal whether it has been able to improve the profitability of customer transactions

Well, see how HSBC has been impacted by sluggish growth in Asia

BP’s profits set to rise on transition to renewables

Of those whose results are currently scheduled for next week:

*Events about which we will inform investors.

PayPal Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

Payment volume growth is always a metric to watch when PayPal reports, as it is the core of the group’s business. The groups expect total payment volume growth between 15% and 17% this year, and its major PayPal is hitting that target. It’s slower than bands delivered in the past, but given the exponential growth seen during the pandemic, it’s nothing to sneeze at.

The slower growth rate means PayPal will focus more on each customer. PayPal is investing heavily in new services that it can resell to existing customers. Although they are expensive to build initially, they should become more profitable with each new customer who uses them. The group’s transaction fee rate, which will decline as these transactions become more profitable, has seen annual increases for the past three consecutive quarters. We would like to see it go down, or at least plateau, this time around. Otherwise, it could indicate a longer-term trend that will put further pressure on margins.

HSBC Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst

HSBC’s earnings have been disappointing so far this year. Despite major operations in Europe, slow growth in its biggest market, Asia, caused pretax profits to fall to $4.0 billion from $4.7 billion in the first quarter.

The Chinese real estate market has a big role to play in this area. As property development in China stagnates and property prices fall, upcoming results will indicate the further impact the sector has had on earnings. As a reminder, HSBC absorbed in the last quarter a charge of $160 million for expected credit losses due to a slowdown in the Chinese real estate market.

HSBC also signaled that more share buybacks are unlikely for 2022 due to a weakening in its required capital position. Investors should not expect a return to share buybacks until this issue is resolved.

A rising interest rate environment benefited HSBC. Net interest income reached $7.0 billion, compared to $6.5 billion last year. While still beneficial, the deteriorating macro environment has reduced investment banking fees for many competitors. As such, HSBC should also feel this pressure.

HSBC is also grappling with plans to split its Western and Eastern operations demanded by its major shareholder Ping An Insurance Group. The hope is to unlock more value for shareholders, however, any significant update from HSBC is unlikely in the upcoming results, so investors shouldn’t hold their breath.

BP Laura Hoy, equity analyst

BP will continue to reap the rewards of high oil prices in the second quarter with strong earnings expected this time around. BP has promised further share buybacks to the tune of $2.5 billion in the second quarter, in a bid to return some of the excess cash flow to investors. Although no return to shareholders is guaranteed.

Oil and gas capital spending is down as BP moves forward in its transition to renewables. The recent windfall tax imposed by the UK government is still weighing on the industry. But given that projects within the industry take years or even decades to come together, this should have little impact on the group’s investment plans. Nonetheless, any updates from management on potential implications would be welcome.

Aggressive spending on low-carbon assets means this will also be an area of ​​focus for investors. These still unproven projects could become a cash furnace for oil profits, so any update on BPs aimed at generating 8-10% returns in this part of the business could move the needle.

BP’s exit from Russia will also be on investors’ minds, although most of the impact has likely been priced in. We believe the group’s decision to sell Rosneft is the right one, but we don’t expect any eager buyers to emerge any time soon. This means that they expected to see continued write-downs as the value of this asset declines.

