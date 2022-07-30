Business
FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks what to expect on the market next week
- PayPal will reveal whether it has been able to improve the profitability of customer transactions
- Well, see how HSBC has been impacted by sluggish growth in Asia
- BP’s profits set to rise on transition to renewables
If you would like to receive weekly updates from us, Register to our information sharing email.
Of those whose results are currently scheduled for next week:
*Events about which we will inform investors.
PayPal Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst
Payment volume growth is always a metric to watch when PayPal reports, as it is the core of the group’s business. The groups expect total payment volume growth between 15% and 17% this year, and its major PayPal is hitting that target. It’s slower than bands delivered in the past, but given the exponential growth seen during the pandemic, it’s nothing to sneeze at.
The slower growth rate means PayPal will focus more on each customer. PayPal is investing heavily in new services that it can resell to existing customers. Although they are expensive to build initially, they should become more profitable with each new customer who uses them. The group’s transaction fee rate, which will decline as these transactions become more profitable, has seen annual increases for the past three consecutive quarters. We would like to see it go down, or at least plateau, this time around. Otherwise, it could indicate a longer-term trend that will put further pressure on margins.
See PayPal stock price, charts and our latest view
Sign up for PayPal search
HSBC Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst
HSBC’s earnings have been disappointing so far this year. Despite major operations in Europe, slow growth in its biggest market, Asia, caused pretax profits to fall to $4.0 billion from $4.7 billion in the first quarter.
The Chinese real estate market has a big role to play in this area. As property development in China stagnates and property prices fall, upcoming results will indicate the further impact the sector has had on earnings. As a reminder, HSBC absorbed in the last quarter a charge of $160 million for expected credit losses due to a slowdown in the Chinese real estate market.
HSBC also signaled that more share buybacks are unlikely for 2022 due to a weakening in its required capital position. Investors should not expect a return to share buybacks until this issue is resolved.
A rising interest rate environment benefited HSBC. Net interest income reached $7.0 billion, compared to $6.5 billion last year. While still beneficial, the deteriorating macro environment has reduced investment banking fees for many competitors. As such, HSBC should also feel this pressure.
HSBC is also grappling with plans to split its Western and Eastern operations demanded by its major shareholder Ping An Insurance Group. The hope is to unlock more value for shareholders, however, any significant update from HSBC is unlikely in the upcoming results, so investors shouldn’t hold their breath.
See HSBC share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up for HSBC research
BP Laura Hoy, equity analyst
BP will continue to reap the rewards of high oil prices in the second quarter with strong earnings expected this time around. BP has promised further share buybacks to the tune of $2.5 billion in the second quarter, in a bid to return some of the excess cash flow to investors. Although no return to shareholders is guaranteed.
Oil and gas capital spending is down as BP moves forward in its transition to renewables. The recent windfall tax imposed by the UK government is still weighing on the industry. But given that projects within the industry take years or even decades to come together, this should have little impact on the group’s investment plans. Nonetheless, any updates from management on potential implications would be welcome.
Aggressive spending on low-carbon assets means this will also be an area of focus for investors. These still unproven projects could become a cash furnace for oil profits, so any update on BPs aimed at generating 8-10% returns in this part of the business could move the needle.
BP’s exit from Russia will also be on investors’ minds, although most of the impact has likely been priced in. We believe the group’s decision to sell Rosneft is the right one, but we don’t expect any eager buyers to emerge any time soon. This means that they expected to see continued write-downs as the value of this asset declines.
See BP stock price, charts and our latest view
Sign up for BP research
Unless otherwise stated, estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not indicative of the future. Investments go up and down in value, so investors could suffer a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold an investment. No opinion is given of the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own opinion of any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting trading prior to research, but HL has controls in place (including trading restrictions, physical and informational barriers) to manage disputes. potential interests presented by such a negotiation. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Sharing information: our weekly email
Sign up to receive content from HL’s weekly shares
Please fix the following errors before continuing:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you prefer not to receive it, please let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
What did you think of this article?
Sources
2/ https://www.hl.co.uk/news/articles/next-week-on-the-stock-market-01-Aug-2022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- dave: Actor Rasik Dave, known for his Hindi and Gujarati movies and TV shows, dies at 65 July 30, 2022
- Webinar discusses innovation in livestock farming, preparing for the future.livestock July 30, 2022
- All funds of Arif Naqvi were kosher and disclosed, says Imran – Pakistan July 30, 2022
- Our players are certainly excited July 30, 2022
- Strong government is not restrictive but responsive: PM Modi July 30, 2022