Krafton Stock Plunges on Korean Stock Exchange Following BGMI India Ban





BGMI, a popular battle royale game like PUBG, was made exclusively for India by Krafton BGMI’s ban comes a month after Krafton said the game had registered 100 million users in the country. The ban could have a bigger impact on the overall gaming ecosystem, experts say Shares of Krafton, developer of the game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), fell 9% on the Korean stock market on Friday July 29 after BGMI’s withdrawal from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store in India. Shares of Krafton ended the session down 4.5% at 233,500 Korean won ($178.64). BGMI, a popular battle royale game like PUBG, was made exclusively for India. However, reports began to appear Thursday night that the Google Play store and App store removed the game after receiving government orders. The ban on the game came two years after PUBG was banned in India along with several other Chinese apps. BGMI’s ban comes a month after Krafton said the game 100 million registered users in the country. We are positive about the opportunities in the country and are committed to building a robust gaming ecosystem, Krafton CEO Changhan Kim said during the announcement earlier this month. It is pertinent to note that the Indian government has yet to issue a public announcement regarding the banning of BGMI. Press Agency Reuters Friday, citing a government source, attributed the decision to block the game to concerns over the sharing and exploitation of BGMI data in China. Need for a regulatory body While an official statement is still awaited, if the game’s removal persists, it could be detrimental to India’s esports ecosystem, said Sagar Nair, co-founder and CEO of Qlan, The Gamer’s Social Network. It’s not just a game, but with BGMI’s kind of popularity, playerbase and viewership, it’s leading the biggest esports title in India, Nair said. This potential stay will hamper the entire esports ecosystem – consumers, businesses, stakeholders, jobs and more. There’s a big investment straddling startups, tournaments and game streaming, it’s a trickle-down effect waiting to happen. Rohit Agarwal, founder and director of Alpha Zegus, said that although the government has not issued a statement, mobile games are becoming more unpredictable day by day. Hopefully a regulatory body will come into play that will monitor games over time, instead of banning them overnight, Agarwal added. PUBG intellectual property rights holder Krafton revoked its ties with Chinas Tencent Games in India following the game’s ban in the country in 2020. Following this, Krafton launched BGMI in India. Krafton claims to have invested nearly $100 million to improve Indian gaming, esports and entertainment startups to create a healthy gaming startup ecosystem. The COVID-19 pandemic has given a boost to the online gambling industry in India. According to a 2021 reportIndia had the second highest number of online gamers after China in mid-2020. India’s esports market is expected to reach a size of INR 11 billion by FY25, according to an EY report.

