Here are the biggest winners and losers in the market

The stock market rebounded from its worst first half in 52 years with its best month since November 2020, as the S&P 500 index gained 9.1% in July, trimming its year-to-date losses to 13.3% .

Stocks shrugged off news this week of GDP contracting for a second straight quarter, a common indicator of a looming recession, and another 75 basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The S&P 500 gained 5.3% in the last three trading days of the month alone. Some experts believe recession fears were already priced in and second-quarter earnings over the past two weeks have generally been better than the low expectations investors were bracing for.

The best performing stock in the S&P 500 was Enphase Energy (ENPH), a solar technology company that jumped 46%, mostly in the past three days after announcing its second-quarter results. Its revenue for the quarter rose 68% year-over-year to $530 million, and its net profit nearly doubled to $77 million. The biggest S&P 500 loser was a Colorado-based gold miner Newmont Corp. (NOPE)which fell 24% and underperformed its earnings expectations on Monday.

Growth stocks, among the hardest hit this year, are among the winners of the month. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) and electric car manufacturer Rivian (RIVN) both gained more than 30% in July. They are now down 75% and 67%, respectively, for 2022.

July’s biggest winner is Israeli fintech Pagaya Technologies (PGY), which gained 494% after becoming the latest meme stock to taste of the month for a short social media-fueled squeeze. Pagaya, which uses artificial intelligence for credit approvals, went public in a SPAC merger in June and lost more than 70% in its first few weeks until it has since climbed 819% on July 19 after a registration statement filed with the SEC revealed that it had a free float of just 945,000 shares out of 654 million shares outstanding. Pagaya posted $475 million in revenue on a net loss of $209 million in 2021 and now has a market capitalization of $12 billion.

In the mid-cap range, including stocks between $2 billion and $10 billion in market capitalization, the Chinese software provider WeTrade Group (WETG) led the way, tripling in July. Its main catalyst was the July 18 announcement of its listing on the Nasdaq and the offering of 10 million shares at $4 a share. Its shares ended the month at $17.32.

Mid-market companies with exposure to crypto also prospered, with bitcoin gaining nearly 20% in July after plunging 60% and losing $530 billion in market value in the first half of 2022. Microstrategy (MSTR)a software company that owns around $3 billion worth of bitcoins and a crypto bank Silvergate Capital (IS) both increased by 74%.

No mid-cap company fell more than 30% in July, but the worst performance was MSP Recovery (MSPR), which is down 84% since its IPO via a SPAC merger in May. The company, which aims to profit from litigation over Medicare and Medicaid insurance claims, generated just $14.6 million in revenue in 2021, causing investors to roll their eyes at its implied valuation of $32.6 billion when it went public.

According to data from Factset, the 10 mid-sized companies listed in the United States performed best and worst in July.

Among small-cap stocks with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion, few have fallen further than Bausch Health (BHC), which fell 41% in one day on Thursday after a U.S. District Court judge indicated it would invalidate some of its patents related to its drug Xifaxan to treat irritable bowel syndrome. Competitor Norwich Pharmaceuticals offers a generic version of the drug, which generated $1.6 billion in sales for Bausch Health in 2021, or 19% of its revenue.

Bausch Health is a Canadian drug developer that was worth up to $90 billion at its peak in August 2015, when it was known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, but fell victim to $30 billion in debt after a series of acquisitions and public reactions to his practices of buying drugs and raising their prices exponentially. It plunged more than 90% in less than a year, costing hedge funds like Bill Ackmans Pershing Square billions. It changed its name in 2018 to stand out from this story, but its stock has been steadily declining. It is down another 83% this year to $4.62 per share, its lowest since 1995.

Most small caps fared much better in July, with the Russell 2000 Index up 10.4%, and ten companies doubling in value. bitcoin miner Digital Marathon (MARA) increased by 143% after reaching an agreement to increase its power supply, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) tripled thanks to promising data from a drug to treat obesity.

These are the 10 biggest gainers and losers in U.S.-listed small caps for the month, according to data from Factset.

