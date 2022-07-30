With 2 consecutive quarters of negative growth, is the United States in recession? : NPR

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Is a recession approaching? Is it already there? This week there has been a lot of back and forth about it between politicians and economists. In a nutshell, it is unclear whether the United States knows the formal definition of a recession. What is clear is that people are feeling the pain of rising costs. Bret Heilig is a solar entrepreneur in New York. He says getting coins for his business now costs four times its previous price.

BRET HEILIG: We’ve been trying to buy this breaker for six months and the regular channels kept saying it would be available in two weeks. And, you know, eventually we looked at used dealers, and we found people who were anticipating this and sourcing these breakers knowing that they were going to go for what turned out to be four times the price normal requested.

FADEL: And Chris Morrison is a firefighter in Napa Valley. He says he worked overtime just to make ends meet. He also had to sell his truck and buy a new car because of fuel prices.

CHRIS MORRISON: It’s not uncommon for me to work 96 hours or 72 hours straight. I don’t feel like I can continue at this pace.

FADEL: Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, joins me to talk about what is happening with the economy. Thank you for being on the program. Hello.

RAPHAEL BOSTIC: Hello, Leïla. It’s good to be here.

FADEL: So let’s start with this central question on which everyone is arguing. We have now had two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Is this country in recession?

BOSTIC: Well, I don’t think the country is in a recession. But on some level, that’s the wrong question. I think the right question is whether the current economic conditions are creating difficulties.

FADEL: Yeah.

BOSTIC: And here, I mean, you know, I think the two spots you just put out clearly indicate that there are a lot of people who are hurting. And because of that, we really need to tackle the high levels of inflation and bring this economy back to a more stable and sustainable state.

FADEL: And how is it done? I mean, the Fed raised interest rates again this week to try to bring inflation in line. Is this – in your opinion, is this the right decision?

BOSTIC: Well, you know, inflation is actually driven by an imbalance between demand and supply. When we raise interest rates, we reduce demand, bringing it closer to the supply levels that are satisfied. But we are – there is still work to be done. And so, even if what we’re doing is, I think, appropriate, we’re going to be watching the supply momentum and – to see if it subsides. And we hope to start to achieve this balance, which will help bring inflation down.

FADEL: When you say there is still work to do, what does that look like?

BOSTIC: Well, you know, it’s hard to say. The – you know, the pandemic has been very unpredictable in terms of how the economy reacts. So we’re going to have to – I’m sure we’re going to have to do more in terms of interest rate movements. But exactly how much and in what trajectory will depend on how the economy develops over the coming weeks and months. We’re going to get a lot of data over the next two months before our next meeting, and that will give us a good indication of what the right course of action is likely to be.

FADEL: As you said, people are struggling, but this money has many particularities. I mean, right now there is job growth. Could these rate hikes harm this growth?

BOSTIC: They might. You know, one of the things that’s encouraged me is actually the strength of job growth, which suggests to me that there’s a lot of momentum in the economy. And so we can continue to see people getting jobs, getting good incomes, keeping their jobs as we try to reduce the imbalance between demand and supply. If it goes well, I think we can control inflation while minimizing the number of families who have very bad results in terms of job loss and getting closer to precariousness.

FADEL: It’s true. Right now, of course, the White House doesn’t like the word recession, especially with the midterm elections approaching. Meanwhile, opponents of the administration, critics have every reason to capitalize on and blame the White House for the weakening economy. But let’s get away from the noise of Washington. When – with all this recession talk, are you at all concerned that this could lead to recessionary behavior, lower consumer confidence, lower spending? I mean, could this lead to what everyone is talking about?

BOSTIC: You know, we talk about it a lot in my building, and my team and I don’t see that on the ground right now. We hear people ask, so are we in a recession? And there is a lot of concern. But the experiences of individual entrepreneurs and families – or many families have been, you know, we’re still able to find jobs. I am still able to sell goods. There is a lot of demand there. And so I think we’re a long way from a recession, and there’s this reality. I share the same concern, however, and we’ll be watching very closely through our polls and other connections to make sure we understand if worries about a recession are starting to translate into behavioral changes. But we don’t see that right now.

FADEL: Raphael Bostic is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Thank you very much for being on the program.

BOSTIC: It was a pleasure; we look forward to the next time.

