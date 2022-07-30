How does the stock market work during a recession? Here’s what history shows | Smart Change: Personal Finances





(Keith Speights)

We are probably already in a recession. The US economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter, with gross domestic product (GDP) falling 0.9% in the second quarter after falling 1.6% in the first quarter. Having two consecutive quarters of declining GDP is widely considered the start of a recession. Officially, however, the United States won’t be in recession until eight economists say so. These economists sit on the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research. Investors won’t wait for the official declaration of a recession to worry about the stock market. But how does the market behave during a recession? Here is what history shows. People also read… A bad graphic The S&P500 does not fully represent the entire stock market. It includes only 500 of the largest publicly traded companies listed on US stock exchanges. However, the S&P 500 has long been considered a good indicator of the overall market. And since the index has been around for 65 years, it gives us a way to see how the stock market fared in most post-World War II recessions. There have been 10 official recessions in the United States since the inception of the S&P 500 in 1957. The following chart shows how the index performed during these periods. The S&P 500’s worst decline occurred during the Great Recessionwhich began in December 2007 and ended in June 2009. The index plunged as much as 55% below its previous peak in March 2009. However, this was a much more severe recession than normal. The average decline of the S&P 500 during post-World War II recessions is around 29%. This average is skewed, however, in part due to particularly strong selling during the Great Recession. The median drop is about 24%. Unsurprisingly, the S&P 500 has always fallen during a recession. Many companies are reporting weaker earnings as consumers tighten their purse strings. Investors often react negatively to any bad news. The best performance of the S&P 500 during a recession was a 20% drop in 1990. This recession was short, lasting only eight months. Two important details There are two important details related to the performance of the S&P 500 during recessions. First, in many cases, the index has fallen significantly long before the official start of the recession. Second, the S&P 500 frequently started rebounding well before the end of the recession. The decline in the S&P 500 before the onset of a recession makes sense. Investors tend to be forward looking. Most recessions don’t come out of nowhere, although the COVID-19 recession of 2020 was an outlier. Investors typically see the signs of a potential recession long before it’s officially declared and often become more cautious in advance. This psychology of risk aversion can impact stocks before a recession hits. But that same forward-looking mentality is also helping stocks begin to rally before the recessions officially end. Again, the economic improvement that leads to the end of a recession usually doesn’t happen overnight. Investors are watching for signs that a reversal could be in the works. When they see positive indicators, they start buying stocks more aggressively. This often causes a bandwagon effect, with even more investors jumping into the stock market. The reasons for optimism Examining the past performance of the S&P 500 should give investors reason to be cautiously optimistic at this time. The index is currently down around 18% and was more than 20% below its previous high just a few weeks ago. There is not much room left for the S&P 500 to reach the mid-point of recession declines. More importantly, the S&P 500 has rebounded strongly after every recession we have experienced. And it often started a major rebound well before the end of the recession. This bodes well for long-term investors. The current market downturn should provide a great buying opportunity for anyone with the patience to hold out for a few years. This is true whether or not a recession is truly imminent. 10 stocks we like better than Walmart When our award-winning team of analysts have investment advice, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they’ve been putting out for over a decade, Motley Fool Equity Advisortripled the market.* They have just revealed what they believe to be the ten best stocks for investors to buy now…and Walmart wasn’t one of them! That’s right – they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. Equity Advisor Returns 2/14/21 The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Get the latest local business news FREE to your inbox every week.

