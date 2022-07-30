Social stock market: SEBI notifies the regulatory framework





Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has notified a Framework for Social Stock Exchange (SSE) to provide social enterprises (SEs) with an additional means to raise funds. Social enterprises include registered charitable trusts, companies and a company incorporated under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013. According to the framework, the non-profit organization must apply for registration with an SSE before raising funds through the exchange. The non-profit organization can register on the ESS but cannot fundraise through it. The market regulator has stipulated that an SE is either a not-for-profit organization or a for-profit SE that meets the eligibility criteria of establishing the primacy of its social purpose, engaging in the eradication of hunger, poverty, malnutrition and inequalities, to promote health care, including mental health care, sanitation and provision of drinking water, promotion of education, employability and livelihoods. In September last year, SEBI’s Board of Directors approved the creation of SSE , within the SEBI regulatory framework, for fundraising by SEs. According to SEBI, social enterprises will be required to engage in one social activity from the list of 15 broad eligible social activities approved by the board. Qualifying non-profit organizations (NPOs) can raise funds through stocks, zero coupon zero principal bonds (ZCZP), mutual funds, social impact funds and bonds impact on development. For-profit SEs can raise funds through shares in the main board, an SME platform or an innovator growth platform or through shares issued to a alternative investment fund (AIF), including a social impact fund, and by issuing debt securities. “Securities issued by a for-profit SE must be listed and traded on the applicable segment of the stock exchange with an identifier indicating that the certificate is that of a for-profit SE and that for-profit SE must meet the criteria for eligibility or lead counsel, SME Platform or Innovator Growth Platform, as applicable,” says SEBI.

