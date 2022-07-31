Alibaba and 270 other Chinese firms one step away from delisting from US stock exchange





Amid heightened scrutiny from national regulators, Chinese titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has a new headache. The multinational powerhouse has been identified, among other Chinese companies, that could benefit from US stock exchanges. It has been added to a growing list of Chinese companies by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which has acknowledged that their refusal to let US inspectors review companies’ financial audits could see them taken off US stock exchanges. The list includes more than 270 Chinese companies currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and includes names such as Mogu Inc, Boqii Holding Limited, Cheetah Mobile Inc and Highway Holdings Limited. The development also comes months after shareholders of Uber’s Chinese counterpart, Didi, voted to delist the company from the New York Stock Exchange. In other words, Alibaba is one step closer to being completely delisted from US stock exchanges if it fails to comply with US law. The law in question is the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which went into effect on December 18, 2020 and required the SEC to identify foreign companies listed on US exchanges that refused to let US authorities inspect their finances. If they, for three consecutive years, stick to their stubborn stance of denying financial audits by U.S. officials, then the SEC will have the authority and power to kick the company off the stock exchanges (effectively delisting the companies ). For now, Alibaba has until August 19 to present evidence to the contrary, that is, evidence that shows it has no qualms about a financial audit by the United States and that some audits have already taken place. Its shares fell 11% on Friday after the development went public to trade at $89.37 at the closing bell. This presents an interesting conundrum for China and Hong Kong, both of which have long resisted US audit inspections, citing privacy and national security concerns. If Alibaba were to be kicked out of US stock exchanges, it would be the biggest Chinese company to get such a boot. If all of the more than 270 companies were to be delisted, the fallout would be severe for Chinese businesses and investors.

