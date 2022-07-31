The main European stock markets closed on the rise driven by the good results of Wall Street

The stock indices of Paris, Madrid, Frankfurt and Milan had positive days on the last working day of the month

The main index of the Paris Stock Exchange, the CAC-40, closed this Friday on an increase of 1.72%which allows it to end the month of July with a revaluation of 5.92%.

The main index of the Parisian market closed the session at 6,448.50 points driven by the good half-year results published this week by most major French companiesstraddling the record inflation of the European Union (EU), which is around 9% in one year.

The CAC-40, strongly affected since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, has recovered monthlyeven if compared to the beginning of 2022, it loses about 10% of its value (9.85%).

In total, 32 of the 40 CAC-40 stocks closed in green and eight in red.

The luxury sector, one of the sectors that weighs the most in the index, stood out in the session, with increases such as 7.49% for Hermès and 3.78% for L’Oréal.

Energy is also benefiting from this, in particular TotalEnergies, which is up 3.47% after the record profits presented on Thursday thanks to the increase in oil prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Media group Vivendi prevented further gains in the index, down 7.22%.

For its part, The Spanish stock market rose 0.88% on Friday, thanks to the good performance of large stocks and Wall Streetwith which he added three positive days and closed a week marked by commercial results with an increase of 1.3%.

The main stock market index, the IBEX 35, rose 71.3 points, or 0.88%, to 8,156.20 points.and gained 0.71% in July, although so far this year it is still racking up losses of 6.4%.

The stock market started with gains that exceeded 1%, a tone it maintained throughout the session, thanks to the rises of some large companies which presented results and while high inflation in Spain (10 .8%) and the increase in GDP were known in the second quarter (1.1%).

BBVA recorded the biggest gain, 5.97%, after communicating to the market that it had improved its profit by more than 50%; followed by Fluidra (+5.33%), which announced the acquisition of a Danish company; and Merlin (4.28%). The largest losses were for PharmaMar and Sacyr, 5.47% and 4.13%, respectively.

Whereas the Frankfurt index closed on Friday up 1.52%after American companies like Apple and Amazon publish good resultsaccumulating a gain of 1.7% this week and 5.5% in July, the biggest increase this month in six years.

The DAX 40 index gained 1.52% today to 13,484.05 points, while the tech TecDAX rose 1.85% to 3,125.34 points.

Online fashion retailer Zalando rose 6.5% to 27.35, and chipmaker Infineon gained 3.5% to 26.55 on internet and tech sentiment.

The laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius rose 4.2% to 435.50 euros.

Dialysis services company Fresenius Medical Care fell 3.4% to 36.16, and its parent, health technology company Fresenius, fell 0.3% to 24.95.

The sports equipment manufacturer Puma dropped 0.8%, to 65.62 euros.

Meanwhile, the Milan Stock Exchange closed higher and its selective FTSE MIB index rose 2.16% to 22,405.48 points, supported by Italian gross domestic product data, which rose 1% in the second quarter of the year.

For its part, the general index FTSE Italia All-Share rose by 2.09% to 24,537.38 integers.

During the session 646 million shares were traded for a value of 2,431 million euros(about $2,480 million).

On the last trading day of July, earnings were boosted by Italian economic growth data, up 1% in the second quarter, a robust rise despite the backdrop of severe inflationary and global stress challenges. .

Leading the profits was the oil company Saipem, which gained 6.33%, followed by the water extractor Interpump Group (6.24%), the oil company also Eni (5.63%) after the publication of its half-year data and Pirelli (5.46%).

Only six of the 40 selective signatures ended up in the red, starting with the defense sector company Leonardo, which lost 7.64% of its value.

They also lost hearing aid maker Amplifon (0.52%), payment network Nexi (0.36%), dealer Atlantia (0.13%), gas company Snam (0.04% ) and Power Grid Three (0.03%).

