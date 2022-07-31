Income obsession sweeps asset classes as stocks diverge

Behind the scenes of the latest equity rally, there is a growing penchant for stable income streams, as risk appetite is hot and cold this year.

In the arena of $6.6 trillion exchange-traded funds, three dividend-focused ETFs rank among the top 10 in terms of stock inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The leader, the $36.5 billion Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (ticker SCHD), has seen just five exits this year.

In the bond market, a mix of falling buying behavior and growth concerns sparked a strong rally in Treasuries after benchmark yields hit multi-year highs last month. Billions have been funneled into corporate debt, with the S&P 500 earnings yield holding the smallest advantage over the average yield on blue-chip bonds in more than a decade.

Demand for coupon breaks and reliable payments cast a cautious light on the biggest two-day rally on record following the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday hinted at the potential for small rate hikes in the future, skeptics warn that persistently high inflation will prevent a pivot and send the economy into a recession. In this context, it makes sense to play it safe, according to AlphaTrAIs Max Gokhman.

The common denominator is defence,” said Gokhman, the company’s chief investment officer. High-quality corporate debt and buying shares of companies with resilient balance sheets that can afford to pay a consistent dividend without worrying about excessive leverage or margin pressure makes sense .

While the S&P 500 climbed 9% in July, on track for its biggest month of gains since November 2020, the index is still down 13% this year. Strong earnings recently reassured traders, but uncertainty around a US recession and the trajectory of Fed rate hikes kept traders on their toes.

The up-and-down nature of equities has made bonds more attractive to some investors. The average investment-grade bond yield is currently 4.35%, while the S&P 500 is paying “about 4.8% in earnings. That’s close to the smallest spread since 2010.

Really, where were starting to see opportunities were in the credit markets,” Russ Koesterich, portfolio manager of global allocation fund BlackRocks, told Bloomberg Television. one of the things you can do in your wallet is you can add carry. You can add income.

According to Karissa McDonough of Community Bank Trust Services, the relatively high yields on investment grade bonds mean that, unlike much of the past decade, investors don’t even have to dive into quality to earn attractive returns. It’s an interesting proposition with recession fears on high alert. .

In corporate bonds, especially high-quality corporates, were showing returns above 5% in some of these areas, which we haven’t seen in a long time,” McDonough, a bond strategist, said in a statement. Bloomberg Television interview. It’s real money, real income, and a good opportunity as long as you’re selective.”

Similarly, a volatile stock market this year has pushed investors toward ETFs that somehow guarantee stable income. SCHD, which raised nearly $8.3 billion this year, is on course to surpass the 2021 record of $9.8 billion. And more than $6.3 billion has been paid into the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) of $11.5 billion year-to-date, while the $46.1 billion Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) brought in $6 billion in 2022 – a record high.

ETF issuers were quick to try to capitalize on the trend. Launches and requests for income-oriented funds have increased this year, with strategies ranging from buying stocks of dividend-paying companies to selling call options on the S&P 500.

But the hunt for income isn’t as simple as hunting down the highest-paying stocks, according to Richard Bernstein Advisorss Dan Suzuki, whose firm has been adding high-quality dividend-paying stocks and long-term bonds in recent weeks. .

High-dividend payers are like high-yield bonds — there’s priced risk to the extent that the dividend is reduced,” said Suzuki, the company’s deputy chief investment officer. But longer-dated Treasuries and higher-quality dividend-paying stocks are both an attractive way to be defensive in the portfolio.”

