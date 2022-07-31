US markets end higher amid Big Tech earnings, Fed rate hike and GDP data





Stock market this week (USA) The US market started the week on a negative note but ended the week and July on a high. The Dow Jones ended nearly 3% higher, while the S&P 500 rose about 4.3% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 4.7%. US stock market this week: stock movement this week The US market started the week full of earnings reports Monday in red. Investors were eagerly awaiting the results of the Fed meeting and the GDP figures. Technology stocks fell the most and the energy sector was the best performing sector as energy prices rose. US stocks fell Tuesday as Walmart reported earnings below expectations, raising concerns about consumer spending. Investors continued to await tech earnings and mega-cap economic data later in the week. US stocks rallied Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced an early rate hike of 0.75% to fight inflation. Investors welcomed Fed Chairman Powell’s remark – he believes the economy is currently not in recession. The US market continued its rally on Thursday even after GDP data showed a second straight contraction. US economic growth fell 0.9% in the second quarter. All major indexes ended up more than 1%. US stocks continued their winning rally for the third day in a row Friday after strong technological gains. Investors shrugged off concerns about the recessionary environment and high inflation. Amazon shares rose more than 10%. US stock market this week: major events Quarterly results: Google reported steady growth in both revenue and net income and is missing estimates. Microsoft posted higher revenue and raised its outlook, but missed its estimates. Amazon’s revenue rose in the second quarter, and it beat analysts’ expectations. Apple reported higher revenue and profit and the numbers were higher than expected. Best month for stock investors: July provided U.S. equity investors with the biggest monthly gains since 2020. Dow Jones rose 6.7% for July, the S&P 500 added 9.1% for the month, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped around 12.4%, although still in bearish territory. Fed rate hike: The Federal Reserve enacted its second straight 75 basis point interest rate hike, taking its benchmark rate to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%. It was in line with what the market expected. Markets expect the Fed to start cutting rates by next summer, even though the committee’s projections released in June show no cut until at least 2024. GDP figures: Gross domestic product fell 0.9% after falling 1.6% in the first quarter. The decline was due to several factors, including lower inventories, residential and non-residential investment and government spending. The second consecutive quarterly drop in GDP is a strong indication that the recession is here. Yield of the Treasury: The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury traded down 2 basis points to 2.658%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury fell 2 basis points to 3.017% to end the week. and the month.

